As the housing market becomes more expensive, remodeling to accommodate seniors is becoming more important than ever. One reason for that is that more seniors than ever are choosing to age in place rather than going into assisted living or nursing homes. Rather than moving to a smaller or newer home, seniors want to stay in the homes where they feel comfortable and safe. But are they safe? That depends. Are there any areas of the carpet that could become loose? Are there handrails in the bathroom and other locations they may be needed? Is there a security system that’s easy to arm and disarm? There are many safety considerations to take into account when seniors age in place.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO