Read full article on original website
Related
LLWS Grand Slam Parade steps off Monday
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade will kick off Monday evening in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and you can watch all the action right here on Eyewitness News. The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two […]
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
Times News
Outdoor concert in Tamaqua
Summer heat and humidity have returned. But oppressive weather didn’t stop a free outdoor concert held Sunday in Tamaqua. Here, acoustic performer John Kanahan of Maryland entertains a full house from the stage at the rear patio of The Wabash restaurant despite an ongoing threat of thunderstorms. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
NYS Music
Halestorm Rocks The Erie County Fair in Hamburg
It is that time of the year for each area to have its own local fair during the summer months. Masses of people come out to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, and live music. The Erie County Fair is hosting many musical acts this year. On Saturday, Aug. 13th, Halestorm played the Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fairgrounds racetrack. Halestorm is an American rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drive-through senior expo set
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning. According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.
ocscanner.news
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seniorsmatter.com
Aging in Place Remodeling in Scranton
As the housing market becomes more expensive, remodeling to accommodate seniors is becoming more important than ever. One reason for that is that more seniors than ever are choosing to age in place rather than going into assisted living or nursing homes. Rather than moving to a smaller or newer home, seniors want to stay in the homes where they feel comfortable and safe. But are they safe? That depends. Are there any areas of the carpet that could become loose? Are there handrails in the bathroom and other locations they may be needed? Is there a security system that’s easy to arm and disarm? There are many safety considerations to take into account when seniors age in place.
Times News
Lavine comes home to Panther Valley
Mark Lavine will begin his first head football coaching job this fall - and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit for the 1991 Panther Valley High School graduate. After years as an assistant coach at four different schools, Lavine will take over the reigns at his alma mater.
Halloween, autumn making an early appearance
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the 4th of July has ended, and August is well underway, some are already preparing for the fall season and Halloween. Some say it’s too too soon to be thinking about All Hallow’s Eve. Yet, on the other hand, others feel like it’s the perfect time to prepare for the […]
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video
If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
New road closure in Lycoming County, other road work projects continue
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Route 1004 (Field Station Road) will be closed starting this week in Lewis and Gamble townships for an erosion control project. On Monday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 18, Field Station Road will be closed between...
Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
Times News
Family still struggles 10 years after drownings
Ten years ago, Tiffany Lobach of Lehighton suffered incomprehensible grief when she lost a son and her mother the same day. Her mother drowned in the Lehigh River trying to save her son. He died later that night in the hospital. Lobach is using that tragedy as an instrument to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
WGAL
Small plane headed for Myerstown, Lebanon County, crashes; Three killed
METZ, W.Va. — Three people from the Susquehanna Valley were killed in a small plane crash in West Virginia. Authorities said the plane crashed in Metz, West Virginia, which is in the northern part of the state. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane was flying from Indiana...
Community comes together to help Nescopeck fire victims
UPDATE: State police said a vehicle crashed into people attending this event around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. 17 people have sent to the hospital, and one person was pronounced dead. This situation is developing, Eyewitness News will update as more information is released. BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community came together to support the families […]
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0