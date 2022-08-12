Read full article on original website
lptv.org
MnDOT Awarded $18 Million for Reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been awarded $18 million through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants for the reconstruction of Highway 197 in Bemidji. MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger states that these grants will go toward improving safety, enhancing business access, and adding sidewalks and lighting for...
kfgo.com
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
valleynewslive.com
willmarradio.com
Van collides with horse-drawn buggy with 7 people aboard
(McIntosh MN-) A van crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County Thursday morning, sending two people to the hospital. The state patrol says the buggy was eastbound on Highway 2 in a construction zone in the town of McIntosh when it was rear-ended by a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead. Simon was not injured. The buggy was driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller of Fosston, and he had 6 passengers who appeared to be members of his family, ranging in age from 3 to 46. Two passengers were taken to the Crookston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported at 10:32 a.m.
