Carson Hocevar

The Virginia International Raceway is preparing for something huge. They will be hosting their largest race of the year the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at VIR is a three-day sportscar racing is expected to bring about 30,000 fans from all over the country to the area. The series begins on August 26 and Mike Rose VIR marketing director says it is the biggest event of the year. Ross added: "We’re one of only twelve tracks in the country that are lucky enough to host IMSA. They bring the big show. It’s going to be a great time.”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO