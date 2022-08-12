ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Logano still buoyant after Richmond Cup win slipped away on cooling track

Joey Logano was on a Sunday drive at Richmond Raceway through much of the Federated Auto Parts 400 and looked much better than his sixth-place result. His No. 22 Team Penske team can’t control the weather, though. The 400-mile race started at 3:17 p.m. ET under sunny skies and ended after 6 p.m. with the lights on.
RICHMOND, VA
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Richmond qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Richmond Raceway is set to host its second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon after hosting its first back in early April, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Hocevar
thecomeback.com

Bubba Wallace makes decision with 23XI Racing

As many have speculated over the past few weeks, 23XI Racing, led by co-0wners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, has signed driver Bubba Wallace to an extension. The driver, who initially signed with the team two years ago, was excited about the new deal that keeps him behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Virginia — Sixty-five losses in a row. Two wins in a row. Kevin Harvick might be driving through an ultimate U-turn. Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series 400-lap race at Richmond Raceway for his second straight victory, underlining the strength of the Rodney Childers-led Ford team as the Cup playoffs approach. He finished .441 of a second in front of Christopher Bell.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Richmond Raceway#Irp#Chevrolet#Worldwide Express#Aaa Cooper Transportation#R L Carriers#Carrier Appreciation
NBC Sports

Richmond Raceway Truck results: Chandler Smith wins

RICHMOND, VA. — Chandler Smith secured a spot in the next round of the Camping World Truck Series playoffs with a solid win Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. Smith joined Grant Enfinger, winner at Indianapolis Raceway Park, in the Round of Eight playoff lineup. Smith also took the series point lead.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Sports

Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain share similar view of their crash at Michigan

RICHMOND, Virginia – Ross Chastain found the lighter side of his crash with Christopher Bell at Michigan International Speedway. “It looked like I was driving his car,” Ross Chastain said with a wide smile Saturday at Richmond Raceway. “Blocking all over the place! I think he just made one too many blocks, and I was to his right rear. What did he say?”
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia International Raceway prepares for largest race of the year

The Virginia International Raceway is preparing for something huge. They will be hosting their largest race of the year the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at VIR is a three-day sportscar racing is expected to bring about 30,000 fans from all over the country to the area. The series begins on August 26 and Mike Rose VIR marketing director says it is the biggest event of the year. Ross added: "We’re one of only twelve tracks in the country that are lucky enough to host IMSA. They bring the big show. It’s going to be a great time.”
ROANOKE, VA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy