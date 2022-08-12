Carson Hocevar

Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Hits Victory Lane Again, Wins Federated Auto Parts 400
Watch out, NASCAR world, Kevin Harvick is getting hot at just the right time. The driver of the No. 4 car claimed the checkered flag at the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, winning his second-straight race. Last week, Harvick sped into Victory Lane at Michigan International Speedway with...
racer.com
Logano still buoyant after Richmond Cup win slipped away on cooling track
Joey Logano was on a Sunday drive at Richmond Raceway through much of the Federated Auto Parts 400 and looked much better than his sixth-place result. His No. 22 Team Penske team can’t control the weather, though. The 400-mile race started at 3:17 p.m. ET under sunny skies and ended after 6 p.m. with the lights on.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
NASCAR: 2022 Richmond qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Richmond Raceway is set to host its second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon after hosting its first back in early April, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Richmond Race Results: August 14, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Today, the race weekend comes to a close in Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval of Richmond Raceway is set to host the Federated Auto Parts 400. View 2022 Richmond race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Kyle Larson and...
thecomeback.com
Bubba Wallace makes decision with 23XI Racing
As many have speculated over the past few weeks, 23XI Racing, led by co-0wners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, has signed driver Bubba Wallace to an extension. The driver, who initially signed with the team two years ago, was excited about the new deal that keeps him behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota.
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Virginia — Sixty-five losses in a row. Two wins in a row. Kevin Harvick might be driving through an ultimate U-turn. Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series 400-lap race at Richmond Raceway for his second straight victory, underlining the strength of the Rodney Childers-led Ford team as the Cup playoffs approach. He finished .441 of a second in front of Christopher Bell.
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Richmond Raceway Truck results: Chandler Smith wins
RICHMOND, VA. — Chandler Smith secured a spot in the next round of the Camping World Truck Series playoffs with a solid win Saturday night at Richmond Raceway. Smith joined Grant Enfinger, winner at Indianapolis Raceway Park, in the Round of Eight playoff lineup. Smith also took the series point lead.
Switch Issue Puts Burton at Back for the Start of Sunday’s Race
After an encouraging practice session, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/Dutch Boy Mustang will have to start Sunday’s 65th annual Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway from the rear of the pack. The Menards/Dutch Boy team showed good speed in Saturday’s practice session. Burton posted the 12th-fastest...
Lee Greenwood to Perform “God Bless The USA” at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 11
As a tribute to our nation’s military and first responders on a solemn day of remembrance, Lee Greenwood will sing his patriotic hit “God Bless The USA” prior to the start of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway.
NBC Sports
Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain share similar view of their crash at Michigan
RICHMOND, Virginia – Ross Chastain found the lighter side of his crash with Christopher Bell at Michigan International Speedway. “It looked like I was driving his car,” Ross Chastain said with a wide smile Saturday at Richmond Raceway. “Blocking all over the place! I think he just made one too many blocks, and I was to his right rear. What did he say?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond NASCAR Cup race photo slideshow
Check out some of the best action from Sunday's race
INTERVIEW: Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran on New Position, First Race Weekend & More
New Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran discusses her new position, the excitement of her first race weekend at the helm of the track and more.
Virginia International Raceway prepares for largest race of the year
The Virginia International Raceway is preparing for something huge. They will be hosting their largest race of the year the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at VIR is a three-day sportscar racing is expected to bring about 30,000 fans from all over the country to the area. The series begins on August 26 and Mike Rose VIR marketing director says it is the biggest event of the year. Ross added: "We’re one of only twelve tracks in the country that are lucky enough to host IMSA. They bring the big show. It’s going to be a great time.”
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0