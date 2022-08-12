Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Summer of Jobs Summit: A Snapshot of Our Collective Work, and Key Takeaways
This past Monday, we convened workforce development leaders from across the state for a virtual Summer of Jobs Summit. Our goals: to share updates and insights with one another and to build on our Summer of Jobs momentum as we prepare to move into fall. We took some time to...
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison sues pool contractor for defrauding Minnesota homeowners
August 12, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Scott County District Court against pool contractor Charlie Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC, alleging that they have engaged in deceptive and fraudulent practices in marketing and selling in-ground pool construction and equipment that he and his company have not delivered. The defendants’ alleged fraud and deception are currently known to have cost Minnesota homeowners, particularly in the suburban metro area, tens of thousands of dollars each.
redlakenationnews.com
Public Area Cleaning Manager - Seven Clans Casino-Red Lake
Under the general supervision of the General Manager is responsible to oversee the general Public Cleaning Areas for Seven Clans Casinos. • Responsible for overseeing overall cleaning of casino, hotel common areas and buildings. • Ensures a safe and sanitary environment is provided for guests and associates. • Issues tools,...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Elementary School holds annual Pow Wow on Friday, May 20, 2022 - P51
The Red Lake Elementary School held their annual Pow Wow on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Comments / 0