FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hallowell has a groovy time with Woodstock and Arts Festival
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The sounds of Woodstock echoed through Granite City Park for the Hallowell Woodstock and Arts Festival on Sunday. The festival has been missed in recent years. But its return has sparked joy in the community. “It feels almost normal. This is just what everybody needs. A...
Dexter “relishes” Maine Red Hot Dog Day
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Dexter were filled with people celebrating the 2022 Maine Red Hot Dog Festival on Saturday. This yearly tradition has become quite a hit with the locals. “You know I really relish this holiday,” said a man dressed as a red hot dog.
Local boy sells lemonade for charity
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One boy’s lemonade stand is making a big difference in his community. Nine-year-old Dorian ‘D-Max’ Pillsbury of Brewer is selling lemonade to fight against food insecurity in his community. This is his fourth year of raising money to purchase snacks for kids at...
31st Annual Forest Heritage Days underway Greenville
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of Maine’s rich foresting heritage is underway in Greenville. The 31st annual Forest Heritage Days began Friday and continues Saturday. Organizers say this year’s event has a little bit of everything. “They’re showing the past, the present, and what some of the...
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
Wiscasset is a small town
An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
Aerosmith resumes tour with Bangor as first stop
BANGOR, Maine — After a months-long hiatus from their 2022 tour, Aerosmith is set to officially return on Sept. 4 with Bangor as its first stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Fans across the state are pretty excited, but perhaps the band is even more so. "NOT TO TOOT...
Red Hot Dog Festival returning to Dexter Saturday
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Red Snapper, a famous red food from Maine, will be the highlight of a festival Saturday, August 13 in Dexter. The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is making a return. There will be a 5K Road Race, live entertainment, a duck race, and an appearance...
Pet of the week
BANGOR — The “Pet of the Week” segment on the Good Morning Maine show was back today. Emma Smith was joined by Kathryn Ravenscraft, who is the Director of Development and Communication for the Bangor Humane Society. They were joined by Irma, a five year-old Great Dane...
Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
It's going to be a busy week with double the fair fun with both the Topsham and Skowhegan fairs opening this week. The 168th Topsham Fair runs for six days starting on Tuesday, August 9th, and running through Sunday, August 14th. The Topsham Fair celebrates Maine's thriving agriculture with plenty of agricultural and farm exhibits. The Skowhegan State Fair runs for ten days and starts on Thursday, August 11th, and runs through Saturday, August 20th. The Skowhegan State Fair was first held in 1818 and is the nation's oldest consecutively running agricultural fair.
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development
Maine was recently awarded nine grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to be used towards rural health facilities in Maine. The grants total $3.49 million, and they are funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
Rural Maine health care facilities receive nearly $3.5M investment from USDA
BANGOR, Maine — The United State’s Department of Agriculture Rural Development is investing $3.49 million to help rural health facilities in Maine. The investment will help nine facilities across the state. The USDA is looking to help some facilities who lost funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even to help build new facilities in rural areas.
Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say more than two dozen people are accounted for after a fire at an apartment building in Glenburn Friday night. Crews responded to the Sunny Gables Senior Citizen’s Home on the Hudson Road around 11 p.m. to find fire on the second floor. Glenburn...
Colonial Theatres to close its doors
BELFAST — A historic Belfast landmark will be closing next month. On Sept. 19th, Colonial Theatre will be closing its doors unless it can find a new owner. The current owners, Mike Hurley and his wife Therese Bagnardi, purchased the theater in 1995 and have since operated the business together.
