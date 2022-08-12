Read full article on original website
Lee Greenwood to Perform “God Bless The USA” at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 11
As a tribute to our nation’s military and first responders on a solemn day of remembrance, Lee Greenwood will sing his patriotic hit “God Bless The USA” prior to the start of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway.
