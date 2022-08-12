Effective: 2022-08-14 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/. * At 718 PM MST/718 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Cibola to 11 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 44 and 79. CA Route 78 between mile markers 41 and 75. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Cibola, Yuma Proving Ground and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO