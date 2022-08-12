Read full article on original website
Related
beyondbordersnews.com
AUTHORITIES MAINTAIN COORDINATED WORK FOR SECURITY IN BAJA CALIFORNIA
-Editorial The authorities of Baja California, headed by Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, continue to work to maintain peace in the State, as well as to restore normality after the events that occurred on the afternoon and evening of last Friday, August 12. In this sense, the Governor thanked …
YMPO wants public opinion on possible new railway lines in Yuma
Dozens of locals are saying "not in my own backyard," to a proposed train corridor that could run right through Yuma. The post YMPO wants public opinion on possible new railway lines in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Longtime Ocotillo Resident Continues Quest to Protect Environment
OCOTILLO — The first time that Edie Harmon got involved in an environmental issue in her newly adopted hometown of Ocotillo, it turned out to be a controversy of binational proportions that took years of litigation to resolve. It was 1977. She and her husband, James, had just relocated...
Quechan community affected by monsoon storm
The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many. The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kawc.org
Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher
Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
kyma.com
Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National Attention
Arizona Governor Ducey's move yesterday to fill in sections of the border wall using shipping containers has now gained national attention. Since then Ducey's office has released a video on Twitter showing the beginning of the construction.
thedesertreview.com
IID works to restore power after storm downs poles near Winterhaven, Bard
WINTERHAVEN — Imperial Irrigation District crews have been working around the clock to restore electrical service to IID customers in eastern Imperial County after a powerful windstorm took down 68 power poles in the Winterhaven and Bard areas Wednesday night, August 10. Initially, 853 customers were without power when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma
On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.
Antelope Valley Press
Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
KTAR.com
Ducey issues executive order, will use state money to fill border wall gaps near Yuma
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Friday to fill out nearly a quarter-mile of gaps in the border wall on federal land near Yuma. Construction on the 1,000 feet of gaps began at 9 a.m. and will be funded with $6 million from the fiscal year 2023 state budget.
Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C
At approximately 10:00am on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a vehicle collision in the area of First Street and Ave C. The post Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calexicochronicle.com
Community Invited to Oral History Project Presentation
EL CENTRO — The public is invited to attend “Voices of the Valley,” a showcase of the oral histories of Imperial Valley community members on Saturday, Aug. 20 in El Centro. The free event will screen some filmed interviews that have been produced as part of an...
kyma.com
San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
kyma.com
Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
kyma.com
Homeless family of eight loses RV in fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family's worst nightmare, first evicted from their home and now dealing with losing their RV and all their belongings in a fire Thursday night. A local homeless family of eight says they lost it all in a matter of seconds. They escaped from the fire with just the clothes on their backs.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 340 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Palo Verde, or 33 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 59 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/. * At 718 PM MST/718 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Cibola to 11 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 44 and 79. CA Route 78 between mile markers 41 and 75. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Cibola, Yuma Proving Ground and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
kyma.com
Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...
Comments / 0