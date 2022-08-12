ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

beyondbordersnews.com

AUTHORITIES MAINTAIN COORDINATED WORK FOR SECURITY IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

-Editorial The authorities of Baja California, headed by Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, continue to work to maintain peace in the State, as well as to restore normality after the events that occurred on the afternoon and evening of last Friday, August 12. In this sense, the Governor thanked …
CALIFORNIA STATE
calexicochronicle.com

Longtime Ocotillo Resident Continues Quest to Protect Environment

OCOTILLO — The first time that Edie Harmon got involved in an environmental issue in her newly adopted hometown of Ocotillo, it turned out to be a controversy of binational proportions that took years of litigation to resolve. It was 1977. She and her husband, James, had just relocated...
OCOTILLO, CA
KYMA News 11

Quechan community affected by monsoon storm

The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many. The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA.
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Government
Calexico, CA
Government
kawc.org

Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher

Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

IID works to restore power after storm downs poles near Winterhaven, Bard

WINTERHAVEN — Imperial Irrigation District crews have been working around the clock to restore electrical service to IID customers in eastern Imperial County after a powerful windstorm took down 68 power poles in the Winterhaven and Bard areas Wednesday night, August 10. Initially, 853 customers were without power when...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
ARIZONA STATE
calexicochronicle.com

Community Invited to Oral History Project Presentation

EL CENTRO — The public is invited to attend “Voices of the Valley,” a showcase of the oral histories of Imperial Valley community members on Saturday, Aug. 20 in El Centro. The free event will screen some filmed interviews that have been produced as part of an...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
kyma.com

Homeless family of eight loses RV in fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family's worst nightmare, first evicted from their home and now dealing with losing their RV and all their belongings in a fire Thursday night. A local homeless family of eight says they lost it all in a matter of seconds. They escaped from the fire with just the clothes on their backs.
YUMA, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-13 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 340 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Palo Verde, or 33 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 59 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-14 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/. * At 718 PM MST/718 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Cibola to 11 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 44 and 79. CA Route 78 between mile markers 41 and 75. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Cibola, Yuma Proving Ground and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...

