Rock County, WI

County Board won't create childcare grant program

By Ryan Spoehr
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Board has taken a pass on using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to subsidize child care in the county.

About $3 million of the $5 million the county received in 2020 in ARPA funds, specifically via a small business program, was proposed to be used to establish a child care business grant program.

To date, the county has only used $290,000 of its $5 million in ARPA funds.

The vote Thursday night was 17-10, with two supervisors absent. Since it was a budget amendment, the resolution needed a supermajority of 20 affirmative votes to pass.

Some supervisors expressed concern that the resolution language was too vague. It was not clear, some supervisors said, whether the funds were to be earmarked for facilities, wages or other needs.

Some supervisors also said they were concerned that the funds were being too-specifically proposed to benefit just child care businesses, when the original intent was for the dollars to benefit a broad array of businesses.

Supervisor Mike Zoril of Beloit said he felt there was a need to assist child care centers, particularly as a parent, but said he did not want to make decisions based on what was best for him, but rather based on constituents’ needs.

There was a restriction in the resolution that small business that had already received $20,000 or more in ARPA aid would not be eligible for this proposed program.

“Maybe you ease the restrictions,” Zoril said. “Maybe this could be used to subsidize wages. If they are making $14 an hour, then you increase it to $17. What happens when the funds dry up? The workers quit.”

The resolution’s author, Genia Stevens of Beloit, argued it was a necessity as the county has faced an extreme shortage in child care since the beginning of the pandemic. She said that actually started prior to the pandemic.

“The county has become a child care desert,” Stevens said.

Jail bids

The county board also on Thursday night approved a $9.8 million bid for electrical work for Rock County’s new jail. The bid came in over budget, and the county will draw from its $6 million contingency fund for the work. It was the last of the bids for the project.

Janesville, WI
