ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Cubs win ‘Field of Dreams’ game 4-2 over Cincinnati

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RzPg_0hEELEYT00

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After the South Siders walked it off last year in MLB’s inaugural Field of Dreams game, it was the Cubs’ turn to win in the middle of thousands of corn stalks.

Despite a matchup of both teams well under .500, the baseball world turn its attention once again to Dyersville, Iowa Thursday night to watch the Cubs win 4-2 over the Reds.

The scoring started off early with Seiya Suzuki, who was batting clean-up, knocked in Patrick Wisdom with a double to the left field gap. The two-out hit parade continued with an RBI single by Nico Hoerner and an RBI double by Ian Happ.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly took the mound in the bottom of first with a 3-0 lead and didn’t look back. During his five innings, he kept the Reds scoreless by mounting a season-high nine strikeouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s711v_0hEELEYT00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Unlike the slugfest between the Yankees and White Sox last year, no home runs were hit Thursday night during picture-perfect conditions.

The Cubs added to their lead in the 4th with a Nick Madrigal single to center. Despite the lack of scoring, the FOX Sports broadcast had a trick up their sleeve for the seventh-inning stretch.

Cubs legend Harry Caray was recreated in hologram form — which caused an outpouring of critical reactions on social media.

The incident led to the Reds getting right back into the game in the 7th with a Matt Reynolds’ two-run double. After Jed Hoyer and company traded four relievers, lefty Brandon Hughes and Rowan Wick were able to close the door in the 8th and 9th respectively.

The Cubs return to Wrigley Field Friday to face the Reds this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Chicago, IL
Sports
WGN News

‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’: Nickelodeon star speaks out on abuse in memoir

Jennette McCurdy is well-aware the title of her new book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” (Simon & Schuster) is attention-grabbing. She also readily admits that she means every word. “It’s something that I mean sincerely, I’m not saying it to be flippant.” McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” with Miranda Cosgrove and its spin-off […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Rowan Wick
Person
Harry Caray
Person
Brandon Hughes
WGN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Illinois

HANNA CITY, Ill. (AP) — Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said. According to officials in Peoria County, the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 116. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said two people who have […]
HANNA CITY, IL
WGN News

Bears win, but move to Arlington Park still looms large

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears kicked off their pre-season at Soldier Field Saturday and it’s the first time Bears fans were back after the Mayor announced potential plans in an effort to keep the team in Chicago.  After being down 14-0 heading into halftime, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points in the second half—led by […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Reds#Wrigley Field#Local Life#Localevent#Rbi#Yankees#White Sox#Fox Sports
WGN News

Indiana refund payments expected to hit accounts beginning in ‘late August’

INDIANAPOLIS – While checks could arrive next week for Hoosiers awaiting their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, we have a clearer idea of when direct deposit payments will hit bank accounts. The Indiana Department of Revenue will start issuing the second Automatic Taxpayer Refund in “late August.” The payments will include $200 for individual taxpayers and […]
WGN News

Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 shot, 19-year-old woman killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and discovered multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and twice […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot and killed in Washington Heights

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. The man was driving on 500 block of West 95th Street around 12:27 a.m. when an unidentified man fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. The 38-year-old was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
WGN News

LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation. “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

Anne Heche on life support, ‘not expected to survive’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn’t expected, according to a statement from a representative. The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

WGN News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy