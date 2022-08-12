Cubs win ‘Field of Dreams’ game 4-2 over Cincinnati

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After the South Siders walked it off last year in MLB’s inaugural Field of Dreams game, it was the Cubs’ turn to win in the middle of thousands of corn stalks.

Despite a matchup of both teams well under .500, the baseball world turn its attention once again to Dyersville, Iowa Thursday night to watch the Cubs win 4-2 over the Reds.

The scoring started off early with Seiya Suzuki, who was batting clean-up, knocked in Patrick Wisdom with a double to the left field gap. The two-out hit parade continued with an RBI single by Nico Hoerner and an RBI double by Ian Happ.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly took the mound in the bottom of first with a 3-0 lead and didn’t look back. During his five innings, he kept the Reds scoreless by mounting a season-high nine strikeouts.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Unlike the slugfest between the Yankees and White Sox last year, no home runs were hit Thursday night during picture-perfect conditions.

The Cubs added to their lead in the 4th with a Nick Madrigal single to center. Despite the lack of scoring, the FOX Sports broadcast had a trick up their sleeve for the seventh-inning stretch.

Cubs legend Harry Caray was recreated in hologram form — which caused an outpouring of critical reactions on social media.

The incident led to the Reds getting right back into the game in the 7th with a Matt Reynolds’ two-run double. After Jed Hoyer and company traded four relievers, lefty Brandon Hughes and Rowan Wick were able to close the door in the 8th and 9th respectively.

The Cubs return to Wrigley Field Friday to face the Reds this weekend.

