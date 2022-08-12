Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County volleyball tournament
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted Clarkdale, West Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale in the Lauderdale County volleyball tournament. The middle school teams would take the court first but then Northeast would battle their rival Southeast. The Trojans would head to the winners bracket after beating Southeast in a best...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Last Year’s King Of Mississippi Football Learns Valuable Lessons In Lopsided Loss To MRA — By Billy Watkins
They were the bully of Mississippi high school football in 2021. The Greenville Christian Saints beat MRA, Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy by a combined 136-54. They also defeated Oak Grove — ranked No. 1 in the state at the time — 48-41. A Class 6A public school, Oak Grove has won more games than any Mississippi program over the past five seasons.
WTOK-TV
MCC hosts annual soccer alumni game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community College soccer players. Coach Mike Smith, who was celebrating his birthday today, organized the event to bring his former and current players together for a fun and friendly scrimmage. Through the heat and the sweat there were a ton of smiles and dance moves on the field.
breezynews.com
Elevated Heat Threat for Parts of Local Area Monday
The National Weather Service has expanded the area that’ll be under an elevated risk of dangerous heat stress on Monday. It now includes all of Attala County, most of Leake County and a small part of Neshoba County. NWS says heat index readings could go as high as 110 degrees. The worst of the heat stress is forecast to pull back to the west beginning Tuesday with only a limited risk (heat index up to 105) for portions of Attala and Leake counties.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Willie Truman Tucker
Graveside services for Mr. Willie Truman Tucker will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, with Rev. Matthew Stokley officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Tucker, age 85, of Meridian...
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
WLBT
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
WTOK-TV
Perfect weather for any weekend plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story as sunny skies will prevail across most of our area. We will be mainly seeing partly cloudy skies with the sun shining all day so you will want to trade out the umbrella for some sunscreen. Dew point will go down as humidity won’t be nearly as high as the past couple of days so feel like temperatures will be more around our actual temperatures. However, actual temperatures will increase just a tad as we will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the weekend.
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
WTOK-TV
High school band interest on the decline
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -High school band was and is a large part of many people’s lives across the world, but due to budget and other constraints at schools, attendance in band programs has dropped, but the passion is still there. Band directors across the nation have begun to see...
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
WTOK-TV
Food pantry running low in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Thursday, August 11. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WTOK-TV
Jackson water problems delay move-in dates for JSU residence halls
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Ongoing water problems in Mississippi’s capital city are now affecting the new school year at Jackson State University. Move-in day for students is being pushed back, due to low water pressure, especially on the upper floors of residence halls. First-year and transfer students will have...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Emma Delaney
NEWTON COUNTY , Miss. (WTOK) - “I never grew up with horses, but I like horses,” Said Emma Delaney. An ambitious 7-year-old that never says no to a big task. Emma has a big heart and big love for horses and doing what it takes to make things happen.
Man arrested after police chase in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a police chase that began at a Dollar General in Jones County on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Sergeant J.D. Carter and Sergeant Jeff Monk were made aware of a possible stolen vehicle at the Dollar General store […]
WTOK-TV
Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian early next week. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working on replacing a westbound bridge Monday, Aug. 15. The shift will happen by 12 noon that day. Westbound traffic will shift to the median detour...
WTOK-TV
Former Jones Co. road foreman pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Jones County road department foreman, Roland Graham, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in Jones County. Special Agents from the office of State Auditor Shad White arrested him in July 2020. Graham admitted to using Jones County equipment and personnel to do demolition work for a private contractor. Graham also directed disposal fees from the demolition work to be billed to Jones County. A guilty plea and sentencing order for his co-conspirator, Larry Barnes, were recorded earlier this year.
kicks96news.com
A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
