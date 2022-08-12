It has been nearly a year since Hue Beauty, the technology company that blends AI technology and an online community by pairing users with similar skin tones and types, was awarded the Project Connect grant for its innovative approach to bridging the gap between technology and human touch. The purpose-driven company addresses the lack of representation in beauty and works to bring inclusivity to the market through its community of “Hue Twins,” who are real people that share the same skin tone, skin type, purchase history or beauty preferences as the beauty shoppers they are connected with. Hue Beauty is the...

SKIN CARE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO