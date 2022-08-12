ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Ross Chastain Controversy Sunday

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is underway in Richmond as we speak and it's been a mixed day for #1 Ross Chastain. After finishing Stage 1 in first place, Chastain got into a bit of trouble later on in the race. He made contact with Kyle Busch, causing both cars to spin out and create a caution.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News

A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race. "Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Richmond qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Richmond Raceway is set to host its second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon after hosting its first back in early April, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin.
NBC Sports

Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Virginia — Sixty-five losses in a row. Two wins in a row. Kevin Harvick might be driving through an ultimate U-turn. Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series 400-lap race at Richmond Raceway for his second straight victory, underlining the strength of the Rodney Childers-led Ford team as the Cup playoffs approach. He finished .441 of a second in front of Christopher Bell.
Racing News

Richmond TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the NASCAR tv schedule for Richmond Raceway below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NASCAR Cup Purse. $7,144,995. NASCAR Truck Purse. $744,951. NASCAR TV...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

