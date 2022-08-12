Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Meet Hippo!
CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Hippo a loving home! Hippo is a 4-year-old blue Pitbull Terrier. He is a big love bug who’s house-trained, leash-trained and well-behaved when he’s home alone. Hippo enjoys car rides, squeaky toys, and is very food motivated (but gentle when taking treats). Note:...
wccbcharlotte.com
Authorities: 17-Year-Old Concord Girl Still Missing 2 Weeks Later
CONCORD, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl after she disappeared from her Concord home in the middle of the night two weeks ago. Authorities say Adryanna Prieto was last seen on July 30th, 2022 and is believed to still...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bill Bellamy Makes Joe Sweat Before Taking Comedy Stage This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Comedian and Actor, Bill Bellamy is in Charlotte this weekend. He’s part of the Queen City Comedy Experience. Bellamy will perform tonight through Sunday at The Comedy Zone. The funny man stopped by Rising this morning to talk about his comedy, his audiences and his new podcast, “Top Billin’ “. He also has a comedy special on Amazon called, “I Want My Life Back”. See how much fun he had on the couch with Joe Duncan and the moment the conversation started to heat up.
wccbcharlotte.com
Smart Shopper: StarMed’s New Health Care Program + Bookbag Giveaway!
CHARLOTTE, NC–With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, it’s time to get the things your children are going to need for a good school year. Preparation is key and now is the time to get started if you haven’t already. What better way to get prepared than with a free bookbag? StarMed has done it again! They’re doing another bookbag giveaway to help get your kiddos ready for school.
wccbcharlotte.com
Update: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Found Safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — A 3-year-old Lancaster girl, who police say was abducted by her biological mom, has been found. Authorities were notified of the missing child, Zoya Meredith, around 8:50 a.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched to the child’s address, where the caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Latin To Play In Triple Header Match For Charlotte Independence High School Soccer Showcase Saturday August 13th
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Six local high school soccer teams will take part in three games on Saturday that will make up the Charlotte Independence high school soccer showcase. WCCB Charlotte’s Jeff Taylor caught up with Charlotte Latin, one of the schools playing at memorial stadium. The Hawks of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshot August 13th
The Gaston mugshots from August 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Comedy Theatre Presents “That’s What She Said” Comedy Show At Heist Brewery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Head to Heist Brewery in Charlotte Friday night to watch an all-female cast perform a stellar long form show that allows you to see the world through their wacky eyes. The “That’s What She Said” comedy show will kick off Friday, August 12th at 8 p.m....
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest Burke County Man For Breaking And Entering, Larceny
BURKE CO., N.C. — A 38-year-old Morganton man is under arrest for breaking into a home on Wednesday and stealing several items, deputies say. On August 10th, deputies responded to Mount Olive Church Road in Morganton in reference to a breaking and entering and larceny that just occurred. A...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Arrest In Lincoln County Released
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County deputy has been fired for repeatedly using excessive force. Body cam footage of one of these arrests was released on Friday. On May 28th, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a road rage incident that occurred in and around the area of NC Highway 73 and Will Link Lane in Iron Station.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Allegedly Abducted By Her Mom
LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl after she was allegedly abducted by her biological mom Friday morning. Detectives say Zoya Meredith has been missing since 8:50 a.m. Friday, August 12th. Zoya Meredith is described as a 3-year-old Black girl, last seen wearing a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest 2 On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Chester County
CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies arrested two people on Wednesday in Chester County after finding over 50 grams of illegal drugs inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. Around 9 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jennifer Hunt, 41, and Mario McCullough, 42. Police...
