CHARLOTTE, NC–With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, it’s time to get the things your children are going to need for a good school year. Preparation is key and now is the time to get started if you haven’t already. What better way to get prepared than with a free bookbag? StarMed has done it again! They’re doing another bookbag giveaway to help get your kiddos ready for school.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO