Expansive park, trail network under discussion for two Grand Rapids neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new plan underway would reimagine parts of the Belknap Lookout and Monroe North neighborhoods in downtown Grand Rapids by adding new parks, greenspace and other amenities. The Grand Rapids Hill and River Network plan, being led by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., would create a...
Head-on crash in Ottawa County leaves two men injured
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 14, to a report of a multi-vehicle injury accident in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township. Police said a...
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
WGAU
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
Grand Rapids-area families invited to Sunday ‘Blessing of the Students’ for a positive school year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In hopes of beginning a new school year on a positive note, students, administrators and families are all encouraged to attend the annual “Blessing of the Students” event Sunday night. In its 29th year, the event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m....
2 hospitalized after fire at church shelter in Muskegon
At least two people were taken to the hospital after a fire that broke out at a Muskegon church's men's facility Saturday morning.
Homeowners on 60th St. between Burlingame and Clyde Park fed up with speeding truck drivers
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A group of homeowners are fed up with truck drivers speeding through their country neighborhood. They live on 60th Street between Burlingame and Clyde Park Avenue. Betty Verburg and several of her neighbors have lived on the street for decades. They say their quiet, county...
Muskegon church, housing area ‘full of flames,’ several treated for smoke inhalation
MUSKEGON, MI – A fire on Saturday, Aug. 13, caused extensive damage to a church and a lower-level area set up to house 20 men. Several were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was reported at 9:47 a.m. at Greater Grace Church, 1428 Terrace St., near Irwin Avenue, Muskegon Fire Chief Jay Paulson said.
FBI says defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case posed threat; defense raises concern about juror
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An undercover FBI special agent acknowledged that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. proposed outlandish ideas for kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But he didn’t dismiss the two as threats. During night surveillance across the lake from Whitmer’s Antrim County summer home, Fox allegedly suggested...
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
What is pickleball and why is Michigan hooked on this growing sport?
Carol Mancewicz whacks a neon orange ball with a paddle as it sails through the air and hits the pavement with a soft thunk. Natalie Maj swipes at the ball and returns it across the net at a Grand Rapids court on a gray August day. The women are running...
fox2detroit.com
Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
Former police detective charged in Breonna Taylor’s death to plead guilty
LOUISVILLE, KY -- Former Louisville police Detective Kelly Goodlett intends to plead guilty to a civil rights charge related to the fatal shooting of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor, during a botched police drug raid, the Associated Press reports. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed...
Police: Pedestrian hit on 28th Street in Wyoming
A pedestrian was hit by a driver in Wyoming, shutting down both lanes of 28th Street late Saturday night, police said.
Hundreds of scooters, e-bikes to stay on Grand Rapids streets
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hundreds of electrically assisted bikes and stand-up electric scooters are here to stay in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids leaders earlier this summer signed off on turning the two-year “micromobility” pilot program into a permanent ride option for residents. “As a city, we want...
Fox17
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City
KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
4 things to know about possibly closing school buildings in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Over the next few years, Grand Rapids Public Schools may shutter some of its underutilized school buildings in an effort to right-size the district for a declining student population. GRPS enrollment has dropped nearly 30% over the last 14 years, following a statewide trend of...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
MSP: Pedestrian critically injured in US-131 crash
A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.
Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
