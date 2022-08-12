ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

MLive

Head-on crash in Ottawa County leaves two men injured

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 14, to a report of a multi-vehicle injury accident in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township. Police said a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGAU

Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
KENT COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mastodon found in West Michigan during construction project dig

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mastodon was found this week at a construction dig site in Michigan. During construction in the Geers Intercounty drain construction project, the Kent County Road crew discovered a mastodon. The mastodon will eventually find its way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Hundreds of scooters, e-bikes to stay on Grand Rapids streets

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hundreds of electrically assisted bikes and stand-up electric scooters are here to stay in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids leaders earlier this summer signed off on turning the two-year “micromobility” pilot program into a permanent ride option for residents. “As a city, we want...
Fox17

Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City

KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
KENT CITY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Are tiny homes coming to Muskegon?

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiny house trend has been picking up steam nationally and internationally over the last several years, but zoning can prove a barrier. It's why, in many communities, going tiny still isn’t a viable option. In the City of Muskegon, for instance, at the moment,...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
