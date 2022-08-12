Read full article on original website
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
7 Important Gun Law Differences Between Mississippi and Other States
Buying a gun in the state of Mississippi isn’t as hard as other states, but if you choose to travel with your firearm or move to another state, you may not have the same rights. For this reason, it’s crucial to understand how Mississippi gun laws change when you cross state borders.
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River
The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
William Carey offering Mississippi Educator License Renewal classes
With teachers in high demand, the last thing we want is currently-licensed teachers to lose their certification. That’s what William Carey’s School of Education is trying to prevent. Here to tell us how they’re approaching that is William Carey School of Education Dean Dr. Teresa Poole.
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state. The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10...
2 Mississippi armed robbery suspects lead authorities on chase to Pointe Coupee Parish
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects from Mississippi led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase to Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning. Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the suspects may be connected to an armed robbery. “They were on a high-speed chase, they landed in Pointe...
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
