US News and World Report
Gates Eyes Partnership With South Korea Over Global Health
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bill Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic. Speaking to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul,...
Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
European Union Working to Increase Economic, Security Ties in Pacific
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The European Union is working to boost its presence in the Pacific through economic ties and new security commitments as geostrategic competition in the region intensifies, the bloc's ambassador to Pacific Island nations said on Tuesday. Ambassador Sujiro Seam told Reuters in an interview during a visit...
Putin: Western Countries Want to Extend NATO-Like System to the Asia-Pacific Region
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Western countries were seeking to extend a "NATO-like system" into the Asia-Pacific region. Delivering the welcome address at the Moscow international security conference, Putin said that the United States was trying to "drag out" the conflict in Ukraine, and that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month had been "a thoroughly planned provocation".
Bill Gates Urges S.Korea to Increase Aid for Global Health
SEOUL (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates called on Tuesday for South Korea to play a bigger role in global health and to increase aid, working with his foundation to strengthen the fight against diseases. "This is a crisis moment for global health. This is also a...
AMTD IDEA Group to Inject US$500 Million Worth of Global Portfolio of Premium Real Estate Assets Located in Major Cities into AMTD Digital Inc.
NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- AMTD IDEA Group (“ AMTD IDEA Group ”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“ AMTD Group ”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“ AMTD Digital ”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD IDEA Group had entered into certain agreements (the “ AMTD Assets Agreements ”) with AMTD Group and AMTD Digital. Pursuant to the terms of the AMTD Assets Agreements: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005489/en/ (Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore) (Photo: Business Wire)
Chinese Military Survey Ship Docks at Sri Lanka Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 docked on Tuesday at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built port of Hambantota, a port official said, a move likely to stoke concern in neighbouring India about the growing influence of its bigger and more powerful rival. The movements of the ship have...
Australia, New Zealand Say No Issues With Meat Exports to China
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand said on Tuesday they were aware of Chinese media reports of a ban on meat imports from both countries by Beijing but said they had not received any official notice and shipments had been clearing as normal. The Australian Financial Review newspaper said...
Global Shares Mostly Higher Amid Risks, Volatility Worries
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, despite investor risk reflected in negative economic data out of China, and analysts warned that volatility may lie ahead. European shares gained in early trading. The benchmark in Tokyo finished little changed, while indexes in South Korea and Australia gained. Hong Kong's benchmark slipped, while Shanghai shares rose.
Analysis-Trapped Cash Mangles China's Policy Plans
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's surprise cut in key policy rates this week highlights a dilemma facing Beijing as authorities try to revive an economy awash with cash in the financial system but still lacking in consumer demand. Monday's 10 basis point cuts in the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) 7-day...
Stocks and Oil Shaky, Dollar Firms Amid Recession Fears
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets struggled for direction on Tuesday as they grappled with worries over global growth, following weak Chinese and U.S. economic data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies. The dollar briefly hit a one-week high as investors piled back into the safe-haven currency, while the Aussie,...
Russia's Black Sea Fleet Struggling With Effective Sea Control, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that Russia's Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives but is keeping a...
Oil Extends Losses as Weak Demand Outlook Persists
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed concerns of a global recession and the market monitored talks on a reviving deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports. Brent crude futures fell 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $94.26 a barrel...
Putin Says Russia and North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be in both...
Apple Sets Sept 5 Deadline for Employees to Return to Office - Bloomberg
(Reuters) -Apple Inc has set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to return to office at least three days a week, a Bloomberg News report said on Monday. The company, which told its employees of the new plan on Monday, will require employees to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular third day that will be determined by individual teams, the report said.
