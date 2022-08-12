Fulton Drive in Jackson Township reopened ahead of schedule

JACKSON TWP. − Stanley Miller Construction reopened Fulton Drive NW just west of Wales Avenue NW on Thursday afternoon ― about two to four days ahead of schedule.

That section of road had been closed for more than seven weeks as part of the project to build a pedestrian tunnel under Fulton . The tunnel will connect the Jackson High School campus and Jackson Township's North Park.

As of 8:44 p.m. Thursday, an eastbound lane, a westbound lane and a turn lane had been reopened west of Community Parkway NW, and traffic was moving through in both directions. One eastbound lane was partially closed and cordoned off by cones.

The tunnel is still under construction and is not expected to be open to the public until October. The Ohio Department of Transportation said in June that after Fulton reopened, Stanley Miller would have to complete building a retaining wall, grade the slopes on both sides of Fulton and pave a pedestrian walkway.

ODOT is overseeing the project on behalf of Stark Parks, the Jackson Local School District and the township. The three ― with the help of a $500,000 state grant and a $758,956 federal grant ― are equally covering the $2 million cost to design and build the 95-foot-long underground pedestrian tunnel.

Officials say the tunnel provides a safer way for students and park users to get across Fulton. The tunnel also provides a key connection point in Stark Parks' growing trail network in Jackson Township. The tunnel is expected to give improved pedestrian access from North Park not only to Jackson High School but also South Park.

In January, ODOT raised the construction estimate from $1.66 million to $2.08 million due to increases in the cost of steel, paint and concrete. Both township trustees and the Jackson Local School District board voted to raise their maximum contribution to the project from $400,000 to nearly $650,000. Stark Parks learned it had gotten a $500,000 state grant in March shortly before bids by contractors for the project were opened.

More: Late state grant of $500K to cover much of Fulton tunnel cost hike

More: Fulton Drive NW tunnel project delayed again due to late culvert

More: Fulton west of Wales Closed June 14 to mid-August.

Fulton from Community Parkway to South Drive/Cliff Avenue NW had been closed since June 20, a little more than seven weeks or 52 days. The original construction schedule planned for a 60-day closure. The Jackson Township Public Works Department in a Facebook post had predicted in June that Fulton would reopen by this Saturday.

The reopening of Fulton came with days to spare before the first day of Jackson High School's school year on Tuesday.

The late arrival of a culvert in June postponed much of the work by 13 days, raising doubts whether the work could proceed to the point of reopening Fulton before the school year began. School officials said they had come up with a contingency plan that they declined to disclose if Fulton had not been reopened by then to handle the higher volume of traffic.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. Twitter: @rwangREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Fulton Drive in Jackson Township reopened ahead of schedule