Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 13:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 200 PM PDT. * At 121 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 11 miles southwest of Twentynine Palms, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lost Horse-Keys Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
