Related
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
A look at earthquakes in Alabama
Here in the Tennessee Valley, earthquakes don't occur every day but they are certainly not uncommon.
On View: 6 Alabama art exhibits to see before the end of August
From interpretations of what it means to be a Southern artist, to a series of photographs that examine queer identity, here are six art exhibits to see this month at museums, art centers, and galleries around the state. The Alabama Triennia|, Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. What does it...
Alabama brings their legendary music to Musikfest (PHOTOS)
Loyal fans of Alabama packed Musikfest to hear them perform their blend of country music and southern rock on the Wind Creek Steel Stage Saturday night. The band, formed back in 1969 by Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, was originally called Wild Country. It wasn’t until 1977 when they changed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: Stop making fun of Alabama
‘Only in Alabama.” Now, that’s a statement that’ll get me riled up. Sometimes it’s said as criticism, but it’s always meant to ridicule and make fun of a whole population of folks, including you and me. I’m pretty sure people who actually think “only in...
Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
MSNBC
A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”
As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
wtvy.com
Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama reaches 20,000 deaths from COVID-19
Just over 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
WSFA
Alabama sends support to Kentucky recovery efforts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky for their ongoing flood recovery efforts. The governor shared that the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky is requiring a need for a logistics section chief. The logistics section chief is already supporting recovery operations in Kentucky, but if there became an immediate need in Alabama, this person would return.
Here’s One Thing No Alabama Resident Wants To See Coming Home
Living in Alabama can be dangerous, in more ways than one. We have killer snakes, alligators, and bears. Now this is not something we are not aware of. Yet the thought of pulling into my driveway and catching 2 bears in the act, well now that’s a story. See entire video below.
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Republicans address adoption costs, parental control ahead of legislative session, election
Alabama’s GOP State Executive Committee gathered in Montgomery for its yearly summer meeting, addressing hot button issues like adoption, Roe v. Wade, parental rights and single-party support. Attendees also included Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt. “We need you now more than ever, because...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
thisisalabama.org
One of Alabama’s most unique burgers
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats to elect new party chair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic Party will meet in Birmingham Saturday for their annual organizational meeting. The party will select a new leader for the second time in less than three years. “I regret so much that many Alabamians curse the Democratic Party,” said Joe L. Reed with...
Where is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? Her office refuses to say.
This column has been updated with a statement from the governor’s office, now appended at the bottom. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. You deserve to know. Here’s what I can tell you. About three...
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
MSNBC
“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”
Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
