restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Sacramento
Asian food enjoys great popularity across the United States. The various cultures within the wider definition of Asian cuisine are experiencing massive interest, including the many delicious dishes available at Thai restaurants. Sacramento is a particularly great destination if you’re looking for an authentic Thai food dining experience. I’ve...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Davis, CA [2022 Updated]
A restaurant bucket list is a must-have item for all of us. If you haven’t crafted one, just use ours. (We won’t mind, really). Our choices range from fine dining spots to BBQ joints, pizza joints, and others. You’ll find something that suits you. The following are...
Urban Roots to take over beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse announced Wednesday it would be taking over the former location of beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack. "It’s a tremendous honor to carry on the tradition and history of that location and to be a steward of what Gary and Jen created over the last 17 years. There is still lots to do before we can open but stay tuned for more details. Lots of good things to come!" Urban Roots wrote in a Facebook post.
Elk Grove Citizen
Breaking bread with the blue and red
More than 20 Elk Grove neighborhoods held block parties during the National Night Out on Aug. 2. This annual event encourages residents to meet their neighbors to discuss local crime issues and to casually interact with police officers, firefighters, and elected officials. “Have fun with the opportunity to get out...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M
Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
iheart.com
New Bay Area Cruise Will Stop In Stockton & Sacramento For $6,000
American Cruise Lines wants to take you on a luxurious cruise around the bay area. Would you do it?. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long. It will begin and end in SF, but the route includes stops in Napa, Vallejo, Sacramento, and Stockton.
Land Park’s Duck and Lily ponds to be emptied
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento, along with the Sacramento Zoo, moved to empty two ponds at William Land Park in an effort to protect from the bird flu. Bird flu has not yet been detected in the zoo’s birds, but the zoo said the nearby Duck and Lily ponds put it at risk. The disease […]
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first of several Sacramento area locations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Northern California as they open their first of several locations in the Greater Sacramento region. Dave’s Hot Chicken began as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles in 2017. After drawing lines around the block and receiving rave reviews from Instagram followers, they decided to open their first restaurant in East Hollywood.
abc10.com
Where to find relief from the northern California heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a wave of triple-digit heat begins to impact northern California, officials in local counties have begun opening centers to help people stay cool. Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance has responded to the upcoming heat wave by opening cooling centers Sunday, expected to stay open through Friday.
iheart.com
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento. But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area. At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento
Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
KCRA.com
Want to ride the Polar Express? How to get pre-sale tickets for Old Sac's coveted train ride
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It may be August, but you should already start planning ahead of you're thinking of riding the Polar Express in Sacramento. Anyone who's tried getting tickets knows this holiday-themed train ride can sell out quickly. For a chance at getting pre-sale tickets, you can become a member of the California Railroad Museum by the end of August.
Elk Grove Citizen
Rotary’s Beef ‘N Reef Bash coming Sept. 24
The Rotary Club of Elk Grove will host their 16th annual fundraiser, Beef ‘N Reef Bash on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lent Ranch. On the menu will be barbecue tri-tip, oysters, and shrimp. There will also be an auction, music, and dancing. Tickets are $65 each. This fundraiser’s...
Sacramento opens cooling centers ahead of 100-degree week
SACRAMENTO -- The City and County of Sacramento are opening cooling centers ahead of a week that will include four straight days with a temperature of at least 100 degrees.On Aug. 14, Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance will open its offices in Sacramento and North Highlands from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.The department will then open its offices from Aug. 15th to Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The department is located at 2700 Fulton Avenue, across the street from Fulton Oaks Apartments.A second Sacramento County cooling center will be open at 5747 Watt Avenue in North Highlands on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.The City of Sacramento is opening its cooling center at 3615 Auburn Blvd., Sunday through Friday, from 2 to 10 p.m. It is not yet open for overnight guests.
restaurantclicks.com
Sacramento Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Sacramento is known as the “Farm to Fork” city due to the vast number of farmers’ markets and the culture around bringing fresh, delicious ingredients to the table. The restaurants in the city get behind this culture by serving some of the highest-quality food in the country.
Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end. Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said...
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
StocktonCon returns for summer 2022 | Need to know
STOCKTON, Calif. — StocktonCon is back for the summer starting Aug. 13, and they're celebrating their 10th anniversary. Attendees can find celebrity guests, artists, vendors, pro-wrestlers and cosplayers all under one roof. Dubbed the Central Valley's hub for people who love all things pop culture and entertainment, StocktonCon is...
