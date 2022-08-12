Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported… Avoid The Area
Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported…. It happened around 11:40 am near Spring Creek and Olson. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has rolled over multiple times. The vehicle is now in the ditch, on its rooftop. Unknown if the jaws of life are needed. Unknown on the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Auto Accident With Injuries On The East Side (Rollover)
Sources are reporting an auto accident on the East side. This one happened this afternoon in the area of Fairview and Harney. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles is reported to have rolled over. Injuries were being reported. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.
That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park.
Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park. It happened this morning on Venus ct. Reports of a fire in the yard, that spread to the front stairs of the residence. LPFD arrived on scene quickly, and extinguished the fire. No reports of injuries. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole, On the East Side
It happened this afternoon on 6th st. When your coming off of Whitman, onto 6th st. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident. A vehicle went up the embankment, and into a pole. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations, Many Traffic Stops…
Rockford Police Cracking Down On Traffic Violations,. Last 72 hour call logs for the Rockford PD traffic stops. County logs are even longer. https://data.illinois.gov/. Traffic stops are one of the most common activities for law enforcement officers on patrol. According to police1.com, They are the epitome of proactive, self-initiated policing.
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Not quite as humid today
Not quite as humid today with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and the coolest temperatures occurring near the lake. Similar weather is then expected through most of the rest of this week. While some spotty precipitation cannot be ruled out today or tomorrow, rain chances as a whole will remain minimal through Friday with most areas expected to stay dry until then.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At A Rollover Accident Scene…
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Boone County. It happened this morning near Poplar Grove and Squaw Prairie. Multiple injuries were being reported. 3 vehicles are reported to be involved. One of the vehicles has rolled over, and is on its rooftop in the middle of the road. No...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford PD Release Safety Tips On How To Protect Your Newer model Kia and Hyundai vehicles
Unfortunately, as newer models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles continue to be targeted by thieves,. Below are reminders of what can be done keep your car safe. – Use a steering wheel locking device. – Try to park in well-lighted areas. – Keep your doors locked at all times. –...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries On The West Side, 1 Victim Laying in The Roadway
It happened around 3:30 pm near Island and West. Reports of an accident near this location. One victim was reporting head injuries. And another victim was laying in the roadway. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on The East Side, Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection
Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection. It happened around 12:40 pm near Perryville and Spring Brook. Sources said a person has abandoned a vehicle in the middle of the intersection,. Causing some traffic delays in the area. In the past, there have been people who park...
nbc15.com
Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: City Council just passed amendments to current ordinances to strength regulations on ATVs and other non-highway vehicles.
STRENGTHENING REGULATIONS ON ATVs: City Council just passed amendments to current ordinances to strength regulations on ATVs and other non-highway vehicles. The revisions to the ordinance state that non-highway vehicles are declared nuisances and reinforced that they are illegal on public streets. These vehicles are now specifically subject to impound...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
