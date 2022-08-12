ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.

That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park.

Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park. It happened this morning on Venus ct. Reports of a fire in the yard, that spread to the front stairs of the residence. LPFD arrived on scene quickly, and extinguished the fire. No reports of injuries. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole, On the East Side

It happened this afternoon on 6th st. When your coming off of Whitman, onto 6th st. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident. A vehicle went up the embankment, and into a pole. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for...
WIFR

Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Not quite as humid today

Not quite as humid today with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and the coolest temperatures occurring near the lake. Similar weather is then expected through most of the rest of this week. While some spotty precipitation cannot be ruled out today or tomorrow, rain chances as a whole will remain minimal through Friday with most areas expected to stay dry until then.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
JANESVILLE, WI
WSPY NEWS

Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend

Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: City Council just passed amendments to current ordinances to strength regulations on ATVs and other non-highway vehicles.

STRENGTHENING REGULATIONS ON ATVs: City Council just passed amendments to current ordinances to strength regulations on ATVs and other non-highway vehicles. The revisions to the ordinance state that non-highway vehicles are declared nuisances and reinforced that they are illegal on public streets. These vehicles are now specifically subject to impound...
ROCKFORD, IL

