Dorchester County, SC

The Post and Courier

Goose Creek Council postpones decision on Windsor Mill development

With the ball in their court following the planning commission's recommendation of green lighting the proposal of mixed-use development at Windsor Mill Road and Highway 52, the Goose Creek City Council opted to table their deciding vote on the matter due to zoning discrepancies and other concerns at the group's Aug. 9 public meeting.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

SC utility co-op opens its $65M HQ campus in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER — Spanning 49 acres along U.S. Highway 52, a new headquarters is now serving as a state-of-the-art operational hub for Berkeley Electric Cooperative. The $65 million campus includes a warehouse for equipment, such power poles, transformers and a mobile generating station. It has enough parking and a maintenance building for the utility's fleet of some 250 bucket trucks and other commercial vehicles.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Chipotle open for business

Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Hosts Public Meeting for Ladson Road Streetscape

Dorchester County will host a public meeting at the Dorchester County Council Chambers, located at 500 N. Main Street, Summerville, on Monday, August 22nd, from 6 pm – 8 pm. The meeting will answer questions and provide information on the streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road from the termination of the SCDOT Dorchester Road Safety Improvement project to Coopers Ridge Boulevard.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC port's crane replacement venture a well-choreographed dance

The wharf where cargo containers are loaded is typically the busiest part of the Wando Welch Terminal. But for the past seven years a patch of concrete just off the waterfront has rivaled it for activity. That's where the new ship-to-shore cranes needed to move cargo on and off some...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Richard Price
live5news.com

Dorchester District Two opens newest school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two middle school students have a brand new campus to explore. East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, will be home to around 850 students starting Monday. The 120,000-square-foot school campus cost $31 million to build and is right off...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio

A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday.  Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies.   According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies.  “Today was […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The Lowcountry’s golden egg

Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus

One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One on one with Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Gerald Wright

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two thousand students will head back to class in Dorchester District Four next week. After several changes in top leadership within the district, Gerald Wright came out of retirement for his first superintendent role to become the district’s leader. “Hopefully we can move forward and make this the district everyone […]
WCBD Count on 2

BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
The Island Connection

A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator

Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.

