The Post and Courier
Goose Creek Council postpones decision on Windsor Mill development
With the ball in their court following the planning commission's recommendation of green lighting the proposal of mixed-use development at Windsor Mill Road and Highway 52, the Goose Creek City Council opted to table their deciding vote on the matter due to zoning discrepancies and other concerns at the group's Aug. 9 public meeting.
The Post and Courier
SC utility co-op opens its $65M HQ campus in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER — Spanning 49 acres along U.S. Highway 52, a new headquarters is now serving as a state-of-the-art operational hub for Berkeley Electric Cooperative. The $65 million campus includes a warehouse for equipment, such power poles, transformers and a mobile generating station. It has enough parking and a maintenance building for the utility's fleet of some 250 bucket trucks and other commercial vehicles.
The Post and Courier
Chipotle open for business
Local fans of the Chipotle fast-food chain were relieved to hear that the nearest Goose Creek location, at 220 St. James Way, has recently reopened, according to Mayor Gregory Habib, after being forced to lock its doors due to a legal mishap. During his mayor's report at the Goose Creek...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Hosts Public Meeting for Ladson Road Streetscape
Dorchester County will host a public meeting at the Dorchester County Council Chambers, located at 500 N. Main Street, Summerville, on Monday, August 22nd, from 6 pm – 8 pm. The meeting will answer questions and provide information on the streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road from the termination of the SCDOT Dorchester Road Safety Improvement project to Coopers Ridge Boulevard.
The Post and Courier
SC port's crane replacement venture a well-choreographed dance
The wharf where cargo containers are loaded is typically the busiest part of the Wando Welch Terminal. But for the past seven years a patch of concrete just off the waterfront has rivaled it for activity. That's where the new ship-to-shore cranes needed to move cargo on and off some...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Charleston County Parks hosting inclusive prom
VIDEO: Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’. Dorchester Co. Planning Commission tables decision on amendments to Ponds subdivision.
live5news.com
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
GALLERY: Law enforcement personnel participate in back to school bashes across the Lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the weekend law enforcement agencies helped families prepare for the upcoming school year at back-to-school giveaways and block parties across the Lowcountry. See them in action in the slideshow below.
live5news.com
Dorchester District Two opens newest school
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two middle school students have a brand new campus to explore. East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, will be home to around 850 students starting Monday. The 120,000-square-foot school campus cost $31 million to build and is right off...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. free course prepares community for disasters and emergencies
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - CERT, Community Emergency Response Team, offers a seven-week training program to learn lifesaving skills that can be used in emergency situations. The course covers topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety and suppression, survival skills and basic disaster medical operations. The goal of the course is...
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District says bus driver vacancies have been filled
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first day back to school can be quite chaotic. With more cars on the road and families dropping off their kids, traffic might be an issue for the first few weeks. Tyra Ramsey, Berkeley County School District’s Director of Transportation says they have filled...
The Post and Courier
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
The Post and Courier
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
The Post and Courier
3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus
One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
One on one with Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Gerald Wright
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two thousand students will head back to class in Dorchester District Four next week. After several changes in top leadership within the district, Gerald Wright came out of retirement for his first superintendent role to become the district’s leader. “Hopefully we can move forward and make this the district everyone […]
BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
The Island Connection
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
live5news.com
Charleston County School vendor offers enrollment to 80 students despite not having the spots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a technical glitch by a vendor is to blame after 80 students on the waitlist for the upcoming school year were offered a spot in an early childhood education program. A first initial email was sent to families Tuesday and...
