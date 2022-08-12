ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Storylines to follow during Bills first preseason game vs. Colts

By Heather Prusak
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmkPj_0hEEIgy400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTrfU_0hEEIgy400

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s back to Orchard Park for the Bills as their time at St. John Fisher University is done this year at training camp. The team’s last practice in Rochester was on Thursday as they get ready for their first preseason game against the Colts on Saturday. Josh Allen won’t play and it’s still to be determined how much if at all the other starters will as well. But there are many storylines to follow come Saturday’s game at Highmark Stadium.

Here are some things I’m keeping an eye on:

How will the rookies perform?

This is an obvious, first storyline to watch as the Bills’ 2022 draft class will get its first taste of an NFL, game like situation. First-round pick Kaiir Elam is going to be relied on heavily right from the get-go as Tre’Davious White continues to recover from a torn ACL. While his timetable to return is still up in the air, it seems like it’ll be Dane Jackson and Elam starting at cornerback. And what better way to see what you’re made of than by going up against one of the best wide receivers in the league, and he just so happens to be on your team. The 1-on-1 battles with Stefon Diggs have only helped Elam, even if he’s gotten frustrated at times. Diggs along with Gabe Davis beat Elam many times during those 1-on-1 drills and team work throughout practice. Elam also has to work on not holding so this live action against someone other than the Bills passing attack will be critical.

Sixth-round pick Christian Benford has also gotten some time with the starters at practice towards the back half of camp. It’ll also be interesting to see if we’ll get an idea how they want to utilize James Cook. He really had a strong camp as his speed and ability to contribute in the passing game were on full display. The Bills have been looking for a consistent, reliable option as a pass catching running back and may have found that in Cook if he lives up to the hype. One practice I was out there, Cook was even rotating in with the wide receivers during passing drills, clearly putting an emphasis on this aspect of the offense. Fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir was a hot name towards the end of camp as well, he had the play of the stadium practice with a contested catch for a touchdown on a pass from Matt Barkley.

Can the backup defensive backs step up?

I mentioned Christian Benford above, but I’m curious to see how any and all of the back up DBs can step up. It seems like Benford has put himself in the conversation with Elam and Dane Jackson when it comes to competition at cornerback. These guys will have the opportunity to go against an established quarterback in this game, at least for a portion of it as head coach Frank Reich said Matt Ryan will play. For how long remains to be seen.

Then at safety Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin have been splitting time with the starters in practice as Jordan Poyer continues to recover from an elbow injury. They also got reps with the 1’s when Micah Hyde was dealing with a glute/hip injury earlier in camp. It seems like Johnson has the edge for that number three safety job but it’s important for both guys to take advantage of this time especially if there is a setback with Poyer’s recovery although right now he is expected to be ready for the season opener.

How about the trio of young pass rushers?

The coaching staff hasn’t hide the fact that they’re looking for more when it comes to their three young pass rushers of Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa. During OTAs Sean McDermott even said he’s looking for them to contribute in a primary role and really make “a mark” on this defense. This defensive line should be absolutely dominant this season and, at least to start given injuries in the secondary, has to lead the way. During spring workouts, Rousseau said he put on five to seven pounds of muscle in the offseason, something that was his choice and not suggested by the coaches. He said it was something he wanted to do just to get stronger and improve his game.

While Rousseau added muscle, Basham said he played too heavy as a rookie and dropped weight ahead of OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Epenesa can relate to fluctuating weight as he had to lose weight coming into his rookie season but ended up losing too much. But it seems like finally heading into his third season, he’s at his ideal weight and used to playing at it. He’s made a strong case to to grab that third defensive end spot. When Von Miller had a veteran rest day during the blue and red scrimmage, Epenesa took his place. He’s had some disruptive plays this camp for a strong summer as he looks for a more consistent season, something he hasn’t had in either of his first two years in the NFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

4 observations: Bills rally to win preseason opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills preseason win streak is still alive following a comeback win over the Colts, 27-24. It was perfect day for football at Highmark Stadium but the game was far from perfect. The Bills turned the ball over 5 times, committed 11 penalties for 90 yards and struggled in the […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
City
Rochester, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Rochester, NY
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty for killing man at convenience store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter for a January 2021 shooting. On January 19, 2021, 27-year-old Rickey L. Bryant of Buffalo shot a man multiple times inside a convenience store on Doat Street. The shooting occurred at approximately 2 p.m. The victim, 35-year-old Tony D. Rookard, died at the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teenager pleads guilty to two separate murders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two different murders on Thursday. Police say that on December 24, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., 19-year-old Calvin D. Clemens of Buffalo shot and killed 17-year-old Felix Aguirre of Buffalo. Aguirre was sitting inside of a parked car on Liddell Street. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
Person
James Cook
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for Easter 2020 murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man received the maximum sentence for the murder of another man on Easter Sunday of 2020. 38-year-old Andrello M. Brown of Buffalo was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder 41-year-old Clint Reeder on April 12, 2020. At approximately 5 p.m., Brown shot Reeder with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Allegany County man arrested for attempted murder

GENESEE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man was arrested Thursday for an attempted murder of an 82-year-old. Police say that at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday, 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn attempted to enter a home while the 82-year-old homeowner was mowing the lawn. Deahn allegedly approached the victim and began stabbing them. The victim was […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Storylines#American Football#Acl
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport police locate missing six-year-old

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown resident arrested on drug charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown resident was arrested on Thursday on drug charges after police say they conducted a search warrant. Police say they executed a search warrant at an apartment on Colfax Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. They found 49-year-old Jason L. Parker of Jamestown inside as well as quantities of fentanyl, […]
News 4 Buffalo

9-year-old boy found after going missing in Niagara Falls

UPDATE: Matice Mathis has been found safe. NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 9-year-old Matice Mathis. He is missing from the Diamond Park Lane area, near Centre Avenue. According to the NFPD, Mathis stands about 4’8″ tall with a medium-to-heavy build. He is a Black […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia Police investigating Elm Street shooting

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Elm Street. Just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the area of Elm Street and East Main Street for a reported shooting. Officers located two victims in the area and both were treated for injuries. Anyone with information is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Cuomo weighs in on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is sharing his thoughts on the recent F.B.I. raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The raid at the former president’s residence was related to an investigation into whether White House records taken to the resort were mishandled, according to sources who spoke with News Nation.
U.S. POLITICS
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy