Kait 8
A-State soccer wraps up preseason, season opener Thursday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State dropped its final preseason exhibition, 1-0, against UT-Martin at the A-State Soccer Park Saturday evening. The Red Wolves had opportunities with nine shots (four on goal) while playing solid defense only allowing three shots, but the lone shot on goal for the Skyhawks was the difference maker as Shayla Addington scored off of a corner kick.
Kait 8
Watermelon Festival returns for another year
HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Hornersville started its annual Watermelon Festival years ago but stopped hosting it in the 1990′s. Over the past two years, the city and community have been working tirelessly to bring the Watermelon Festival back in all its glory. “I think people were reminiscing about the...
firefighternation.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Memphis (TN) Fire Truck
A Memphis fire truck and a motorcycle collided Saturday evening, killing the man on the motorcycle. The accident happened in front of Memphis fire station 43 on East Holmes Road in the Whitehaven area, ABC 24 reported. Engine 43 was exiting the station in response to a call when the...
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
Kait 8
Elvis week attract younger fans to mark the 45th anniversary of Elvis week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nearly 45 years since Elvis Presley passed away. Each year thousands of fans from all over the world mark the occasion with Elvis Week at Graceland. It’s a 10-million-dollar economic boost for the city, and thanks to a growing younger fan base, Memphis...
Kait 8
City looking to add water feature to popular park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is wanting to make a “splash” to one of its most popular parks, and they want your feedback. The city is looking for a state grant to build a splash pad at Joe Mack Campbell Park. Brandon Shrader, Assistant Director...
Kait 8
Aug. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Humidity is down across Region 8 and this weekend is looking nice. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected today and Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper-80s. The big thing you...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrup said the 21-year-old man and his friend were fishing near the boat ramp at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Kait 8
1 person injured in Sunday night shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police responded to a shooting in Jonesboro Sunday night. According to a Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, a shooting occurred at the 1000 block of Ferrel Street in Jonesboro. The desk sergeant said multiple officers were at the scene. JPD confirmed one person was taken to...
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.Skip Adhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_433835579about:blankhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_1307692683https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_900863419javascript:false You may […]
Kait 8
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721. The report stated that 26-year-old Jace...
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Kait 8
Historic downtown buildings on the chopping block
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The old Bank of Trumann building has been a downtown landmark for more than 50 years. But now the city plans to condemn the building. “Condemnation seems like the easy way out, and it is a lot easier to just tear down a building than it is to explore the ability to renovate it and keep it around,” said Heather Shrader, a Trumann resident.
Kait 8
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
Persons of interest named in east Arkansas prison escape
Two named as persons of interest in Friday prison escape.
Kait 8
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was sent to the hospital after Jonesboro police said they were found shot. According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were advised about a victim who had gunshot wounds at the St. Bernard’s emergency room. When they...
Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media.
3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
Kait 8
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two deadly crashes on Highway 49 have drivers concerned for their safety. One of the crashes happened Tuesday in Paragould. The other crash occurred Wednesday in Brookland. In February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph along Highway...
