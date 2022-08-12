Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Mount Vernon Music & Arts Festival – Day 2
The 2022 Mount Vernon Music & Arts Festival continued Friday in downtown Mount Vernon. Artrageous, a theatre group from Albuquerque, New Mexico, served as the main stage headliner. The group's creative approach to live entertainment – including singing, dancing, playing instruments and painting all at once – wowed the crowd. And the group's interactive style – inviting folks of all ages to participate in the show, either on-stage or at their seat – got Mount Vernon up and moving.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Meyers wins again at Wayne County Speedway
ORRVILLE - By almost every measure, the Saturday, Aug. 6, field of cars was the strongest and most stout of the 2022 season at the O’Reilly Auto Parts at Wayne County Speedway, less than an hour from Mount Vernon. And the 3-8-mile oval was once again up to the task as well.
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
Here's a look at the Knox County Courthouse as it never was
MOUNT VERNON -- Vintage postcards can be rich hunting grounds for history buffs. They are occasionally, however, unintentionally hilarious. The present card is a fantastic example of the dangers of a slapdash job hand-tinting the colors for a print run.
‘Does not bode well’: Al Roker uses woollybear test to predict winter weather ahead
While one can easily surmise it's going to snow this winter in Northeast Ohio, the question is always, how much?
Mount Vernon paving schedule
MOUNT VERNON -- City crews paved Pearl Avenue today with the base asphalt coat. Additionally, they made a repair on Clinton Road with new base asphalt. Crews plan to install the intermediate asphalt on Pearl Avenue on Monday and the top asphalt on Tuesday.
The Newest Kayaking Trail in Ohio is Breathtaking
Ohio may be a landlocked state but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of gorgeous waterways to explore here. Lake Erie spans Ohio's entire northern border and is an incredible place to kayak and experience the Buckeye State from a whole new prespective.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for April 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,225,000; 3 Bottomley Crescent; New Albany; Ian & Jenni Kieninger from W. John & Beth M. Pritchard. 2. $1,950,000; 192...
Faith Lutheran Church pastor to retire after 33 years of service
MOUNT VERNON — It was a calling, but it wasn't always an easy one to answer. Faith Lutheran Church Pastor Mark Wildermuth's service began 41 years ago. He arrived in Mount Vernon in 1989, after being a pastor for churches in Indiana and Ohio. This church, located at 170 Mansfield Ave., was built in 1950.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
cdcgamingreports.com
Poised to go into effect at midnight January 1st
Nearly every article on sports betting in Ohio begins as follows, “With sports betting poised to go into effect at midnight on January 1, 2023.”. The rest of the articles cover narratives that have surfaced in Ohio. These include the names of teams, casinos, and racinos that have applied for a sports betting license and the companies that offer mobile and online betting. Combined, retail and mobile sports can have a maximum of 65 licenses, called Type A and Type B. A third category, Type C, is for retail businesses that sell lottery tickets and liquor for onsite consumption. More than 1,000 locations are already lining up in that queue.
Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats
A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News.
Knox County Sheriff's law report: Aug. 11-12, 2022
Deputies were dispatched on a welfare check of a female who made possible suicide threats near Columbus Road. Deputies made contact with the female and she denied having any suicidal ideations. A report was completed for documentation. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Broadway St. in Mount Vernon on...
Mount Vernon seeks 1-to-1 aides for students who need extra help
MOUNT VERNON – "As one person I cannot change the world, but I can change the world of one person.". That quote by the late British actor Paul Shane Spear describes the search for one-to-one classroom aides at Mount Vernon Middle School.
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
Ohio EPA requires another permit for Mount Vernon's lime sludge relocation
MOUNT VERNON – The city of Mount Vernon was required to get a stormwater permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) related to the extraction and relocation of lime sludge from its water treatment lagoon. Mayor Matt Starr gave the Mount Vernon City Council an update on the...
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
huroninsider.com
LIST: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Ohio
The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
