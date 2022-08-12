Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Gosnell
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Gosnell looks to regroup from a 1 win season in 2021. The Pirates return several starters on both sides of the ball. Head coach Lewis Earnest sees a motivated squad ready to turn things around.
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Marion
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour stops in Marion. The Patriots were one of the stories of 2021, they reached the 6A State Semifinals. Lance Clark is in year 2 at the helm of the red, white, and blue.
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - West Memphis won 5 games last season and reached the state playoffs. It’s Year 3 under Robert Hooks. The Blue Devils are one of the youngest but most experienced teams in the Natural State.
Kait 8
A-State soccer wraps up preseason, season opener Thursday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State dropped its final preseason exhibition, 1-0, against UT-Martin at the A-State Soccer Park Saturday evening. The Red Wolves had opportunities with nine shots (four on goal) while playing solid defense only allowing three shots, but the lone shot on goal for the Skyhawks was the difference maker as Shayla Addington scored off of a corner kick.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
Kait 8
1 person injured in Sunday night shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police responded to a shooting in Jonesboro Sunday night. According to a Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, a shooting occurred at the 1000 block of Ferrel Street in Jonesboro. The desk sergeant said multiple officers were at the scene. JPD confirmed one person was taken to...
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.Skip Adhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_433835579about:blankhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_1307692683https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_900863419javascript:false You may […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say. At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden. Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.
firefighternation.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Memphis (TN) Fire Truck
A Memphis fire truck and a motorcycle collided Saturday evening, killing the man on the motorcycle. The accident happened in front of Memphis fire station 43 on East Holmes Road in the Whitehaven area, ABC 24 reported. Engine 43 was exiting the station in response to a call when the...
Kait 8
Lane closures expected for Highway 63
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists along Highway 63 in Lawrence County might want to give themselves a little extra time to get where they’re going in the coming weeks. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday it will begin routine work on the Spring River Bridge, just east...
Kait 8
Watermelon Festival returns for another year
HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Hornersville started its annual Watermelon Festival years ago but stopped hosting it in the 1990′s. Over the past two years, the city and community have been working tirelessly to bring the Watermelon Festival back in all its glory. “I think people were reminiscing about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was sent to the hospital after Jonesboro police said they were found shot. According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were advised about a victim who had gunshot wounds at the St. Bernard’s emergency room. When they...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
3 wanted after shootout at Hickory Hill gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout. Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road. Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that […]
actionnews5.com
City watch for Deaf child that ran away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrup said the 21-year-old man and his friend were fishing near the boat ramp at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
kbsi23.com
Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Memphis, Tenn. man faces several charges after a report of shots fired on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the intersection of Main and Independence in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police say a Kennett man was in a downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when...
Comments / 0