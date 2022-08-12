Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection to 1st Street killing of woman: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on 1st Street in central Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Glenn Jones, 54, for his alleged role in the killing of a woman Friday on 1st Street near Holtby Road. Officers were called to […]
Three Fresno Men Booked After Deputies Find Find Them With Ten Pounds of Marijuana
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
Man arrested for starting grass fire in Visalia, police say
Visalia police have arrested an arson suspect after a grass fire was set at a shopping center just before 3 Friday afternoon.
IDENTIFIED: Woman who police say shot at deputies in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who officers say shot at deputies in Fresno on Thursday – forcing deputies to shoot back – was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. According to the police department, the female suspect is now in stable condition in the hospital after Fresno law enforcement officials say she […]
Inmate death being investigated by Tulare County deputies
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating an inmate’s death that occurred at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility. Around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni was found unresponsive in her cell by deputies and medical staff, who immediately started first aid.
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow
An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
DOJ: Man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Kern County was sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest and possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, in July 2019 officers located a clandestine marijuana grow in the Sequoia National Forest […]
Inmate death behind bars under investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid […]
Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
2 people hospitalized after gunfire, car crash in southeast Fresno
Detectives believe some sort of argument occurred before several people got into different cars and drove off, following each other.
Man arrested after follow-up investigation in 2020 homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Thursday for the suspected murder of a 68-year-old woman in 2020, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. James Glass, 46, was contacted in the 800 block of 4th Street just after 4:30 p.m. and was arrested. The incident happened July 8,...
Two arrested during DUI checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police arrest two for driving under the influence of alcohol overnight in Southwest Bakersfield
Man found dead in Tulare trash bin, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a city trash bin, according to the Tulare Police Department. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a call on the 200 block of K street for a possible dead person. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside […]
Exeter man who buried wife alive denied parole
Cesar Navarro stabbed his wife several times in the head and neck with a screwdriver. He then buried her in the backyard of their home.
BPD officer admitted flushing suspect’s marijuana, said he was angry: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When first questioned by internal affairs detectives, Bakersfield Police Department Senior Officer Brendan Thebeau said he didn’t recall finding marijuana when searching a home for a gun reportedly brandished at an officer, documents say. A detective opened his laptop and played two portions of body camera footage. The first showed Thebeau […]
BPD: Man arrested in 2020 murder in Central Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday in connection to a 2020 murder in Central Bakersfield.
KCSO: 8 arrested, including inmate, after man escapes custody
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested eight individuals in connection with investigation into an inmate’s escape from custody. Marcos Rosales, 34, was being transported to a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street on Tuesday when he assaulted a transportation deputy, according to a KCSO news release.
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
