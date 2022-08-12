Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Series coming to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout Series is coming to Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, August 20. Wichita will be the seventh stop on the ACP Pro Shootout tour. ACL pros will be competing for an automatic bid to the Pro Shootout Championship in September, as well as over $20,000 […]
WIBW
K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year. The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.
KSN.com
Wichita sixth- and ninth-grade students start class
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita sixth- and ninth-grade students began school on Friday with a half day of class. KSN News was Wilbur Middle School for the arrival of the sixth-grade class. Principal Mitch Linn says they use the day to help students get acclimated, so they don’t get intimidated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
catchitkansas.com
Class 1A to feature new look with big graduating class, 20 new teams
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - With 20 schools moving up or down a classification, the Class 1A football ranks will have a different look in 2022. All four state semifinals from a year ago remain in the classification, as do many of the perennial powers including Smith Center, Plainville, and Conway Springs. Many of the top athletes in the classification, however, have graduated. That makes 1A pretty wide open in 2022.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Enters Wichita, Kansas
The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15. Located at 2661 N. Maize Road, in NewMarket Square, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with the first 100 guests in line having a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
kfdi.com
Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First steps to start soon on a major bridge replacement on Kellogg in Wichita, Kansas
But construction isn’t expected to happen for another couple of years.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
The grand opening is set for Monday, August 15, but we have your first look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux right here on the blog. The chain based out of Louisiana has taken over the former Granite City space to give west siders a much anticipated Cajun option and additional sports bar in the part of town. We stopped by during a private opening event to give readers a first-hand look at what to expect.
Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
New exhibit shows Wichita’s history with electric guitar
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmuw.org
The Derby school board rejected a strategic plan because it called for diversity and inclusion
WICHITA, Kansas — The Derby school board has rejected a proposed strategic plan for the district because it calls for diversity and a focus on students’ mental health. Dozens of parents, students, employees and community members developed the plan over the past several months before the board rejected it this week.
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 12-14)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
adastraradio.com
Thursday’s Turkey Creek Senior Men’s Golf Results
McPherson, Kan. – On a beautiful August morning, 50 golfers took part in the Senior Men’s Golf Scramble at Turkey Creek Golf Course on Thursday. In the Championship Flight the team of Joe Mitchell, Tony Unruh, Gerry Meng, and Steve Ericksen would take first shooting 54. Following for second shooting 55 was the team of, Gary Walker, Don Herrick, Dennis Everhart, LeRoy Weddle, and George Edmonson. Third place in the Championship flight would go to Don James, Danny Hett, Brett Sohl, and Kenny Sims, as they recorded a score of 56.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
tncontentexchange.com
Osage Road cleared for water distribution improvements
Continuing a series of water infrastructure replacement projects that started in 2014, the Derby City Council recently approved the latest such project at its Aug. 9 meeting. For 2022, that will include improvements to the water distribution system along Osage Road. The program series was started to address high volume...
Comments / 0