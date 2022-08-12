ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

SAISD Adult & Community Education

Every student deserves the chance to be prepared for the workforce once they leave school. Darlene Volz and Mark Sanchez are here with us to share how San Antonio ISD's adult and community education program seeks to open more doors for students. SAISD Adult & Community Education. 1313 Guadalupe Street,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Young chefs celebrate victory

Young chefs are making a victory lap at News 4 San Antonio. With our partners TAAN TV, The African American Network, we are spotlighting the first-place winners of the 7th Annual Community Jr. Chef Competition. Team NOVA led by Executive Chef Latoya Cole and Jr. Sous Chef Myara Harris-Kirby won...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!

SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
A wildlife posse were a big hit at the San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you see a sloth hanging out with a python and a baby alligator at the airport, but this unlikely trio was on full display Friday over at the San Antonio International Airport. A most unexpected animal encounter has become somewhat of a summer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win a brand new house in San Antonio!. The ST. Jude dream home giveaway kicks off today. Take a look for more details!. TICKETS CAN BE RESERVED RIGHT NOW FOR...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
It's Science: San Antonio is the No. 1 BBQ city in the world

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is renowned for so many things. The Alamo, The River Walk, the San Antonio Spurs and some of the best food in the State of Texas. But the Alamo City can now lay claim to the crown of Best BBQ City in America, beating out such favorites as Memphis, Dallas and Kansas City, according to a new report by online real estate resource Clever.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen

A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today

SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. A 20% chance of a few afternoon pop up showers. It will be very isolated, with most locations not seeing any activity. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values near 105. FORECAST:. Sunday. All eyes are on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mean Girls Musical

The hilarious and hit Broadway musical "Mean Girls" has taken the stage here in San Antonio. Joining us this morning is Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George as the show goes on at the majestic theatre. Take a look for more details!. Mean Girls Musical. Date of Event: August 9...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Police discover dead man with gunshot wounds on East side

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they found a dead man with gunshot wounds on the East side of town. The incident happened at 1:35 a.m. at North Polaris Street and Canton. According to officials, they were dispatched for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face

SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot several times by coworker inside North side business

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by a coworker at a business on the North side. Police were dispatched to the 15600 block of Huebner Road at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. According to officials, about 4 men were inside the business property...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

