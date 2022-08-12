Clarifying how the new 988 lifeline works should you decide to call it

Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen
A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
news4sanantonio.com
United Way assembles hundreds of school kits for local district teachers & students
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of United Way volunteers came together this morning at Medio Creek Elementary School to assemble more than 22 hundred school supply kits. HEB and Dollar General donated 36 pallets of school supplies. The kits will be given out to teachers in the Edgewood and Southwest Independent School Districts Monday (the 15th).
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy bill payers want $50 million windfall returned to them
SAN ANTONIO - The most controversial portion of the proposed 2023 City of San Antonio budget revolves around what to do with millions of dollars in unbudgeted money from CPS Energy. Local residents we talked to today largely supported the idea of returning $50 million to the customers who contributed to the windfall in the first place.
news4sanantonio.com
SAISD Adult & Community Education
Every student deserves the chance to be prepared for the workforce once they leave school. Darlene Volz and Mark Sanchez are here with us to share how San Antonio ISD's adult and community education program seeks to open more doors for students. SAISD Adult & Community Education. 1313 Guadalupe Street,...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio organizations partner to form promising new career center
SAN ANTONIO - A new first-of-its-kind career center has opened its doors in our area to help connect people with new jobs and training services. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for the career center that's inside of the San Antonio Food Bank in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo. We're told it's the first time a workforce center has ever been located inside of a food bank.
news4sanantonio.com
A wildlife posse were a big hit at the San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you see a sloth hanging out with a python and a baby alligator at the airport, but this unlikely trio was on full display Friday over at the San Antonio International Airport. A most unexpected animal encounter has become somewhat of a summer...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio mother missing for nearly 16 years, Help Us Find: Susie Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department continues to search for missing mom Susie Ruiz. "This has case been active for 16 years at this point, we're just hoping if anbody knows anything, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, spokesperson with SAPD. Ruiz, a mother of 5 was 36 years...
news4sanantonio.com
No insulin price cap for those with commercial insurance in Inflation Reduction Act
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Friday the House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill addressing everything from climate change to health care. But the latest version of the bill scrapped one provision that many people with diabetes say they were depending on to afford life-saving medication. Robbie Shepherd is a...
news4sanantonio.com
Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!
SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
news4sanantonio.com
Young chefs celebrate victory
Young chefs are making a victory lap at News 4 San Antonio. With our partners TAAN TV, The African American Network, we are spotlighting the first-place winners of the 7th Annual Community Jr. Chef Competition. Team NOVA led by Executive Chef Latoya Cole and Jr. Sous Chef Myara Harris-Kirby won...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times by coworker inside North side business
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by a coworker at a business on the North side. Police were dispatched to the 15600 block of Huebner Road at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. According to officials, about 4 men were inside the business property...
news4sanantonio.com
It's Science: San Antonio is the No. 1 BBQ city in the world
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is renowned for so many things. The Alamo, The River Walk, the San Antonio Spurs and some of the best food in the State of Texas. But the Alamo City can now lay claim to the crown of Best BBQ City in America, beating out such favorites as Memphis, Dallas and Kansas City, according to a new report by online real estate resource Clever.
news4sanantonio.com
Young man leaves long blood trail to his apartment after being shot on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is in the hospital after being shot while walking on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Woodstone Drive near Interstate 10. Police said the 18-year-old was walking along the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex when someone...
news4sanantonio.com
'Top Gun' superfan has seen the movie and sequel 45 times
SAN ANTONIO - It could be another milestone weekend at the movies for Tom Cruise's Maverick it recently passed Titanic for number 7 on the all-time money list and a local woman is doing her part to help the cause. Christyne Butilier will spend this weekend like many others this...
news4sanantonio.com
North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident, no students on board, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District bus was involved in a crash early Friday morning. The accident took place around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection Thousand Oaks Drive and Wetmore Road. San Antonio Police officials confirm that no students were on board the bus at the time...
news4sanantonio.com
Man is transported to hospital after he was shot by stray bullet
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot by a stray bullet. Police were dispatched to the Whataburger at 303 Roland Road at around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a man in his 20s with a...
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers and storms moving through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers will work into the area around the far northern end of a tropical low pressure system moving into Coastal Texas. Rain coverage will be less the further north you are. Heaviest rain south of San Antonio, where some areas may pick up on 1-3 inches of rainfall in extreme southern areas of our DMA. Rain totals under an inch expected further north and around San Antonio. Only a trace for the Hill Country. High temps in the lower to middle 90s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Where it rains the most, temps may stay in the 80s. Our western areas will see highs around 100 with more sun. Scattered shower activity expected overnight as well, with heaviest activity remaining south.
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today
SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. A 20% chance of a few afternoon pop up showers. It will be very isolated, with most locations not seeing any activity. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values near 105. FORECAST:. Sunday. All eyes are on...
news4sanantonio.com
Mean Girls Musical
The hilarious and hit Broadway musical "Mean Girls" has taken the stage here in San Antonio. Joining us this morning is Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George as the show goes on at the majestic theatre. Take a look for more details!. Mean Girls Musical. Date of Event: August 9...
