southseattleemerald.com
Summer in the South End: An August Roundup of Live Music and Block Parties
Last week, we interviewed some rising local and BIPOC music artists performing in the city this summer. These artists are only some of the many incredible South End singers and musicians, part of a thriving and dynamic local music scene. Even as we approach the end of summer, there are...
MyNorthwest.com
At MoPOP’s Drag-tastic Summer Camp, teens learn the ‘Art of Drag’
It’s summer camp season, and this week at Seattle’s MoPop, the Museum of Pop Culture, 20 teenagers are enrolled in Drag Camp. “My drag name is Victor Hectomy, like hysterectomy.”. “I’m Watermelon Sugar.”. “My drag name is Victoria Mystic.”. The campers featured in this story will only...
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Reggae, Fur, and a Renaissance Faire
Tacoma's Airport Tavern is hosting an outdoor reggae concert this weekend. Musicians J Boog, Rocky Sandova, and the Stay Grounded Band are performing Aug. 14 starting a 3 p.m. Buy tickets here or in person. Bustle at the Fur Trade Brigade. If you’ve ever wondered what a Hudson Bay Co....
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces
Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
KING-5
Seattle's Japantown holds first annual block party since 2019
"Hai! Japantown," the annual block party in the historic neighborhood, is back again and going by its own beat.
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
parentmap.com
Summer Bash at the Center at Norpoint
Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for a free outdoor movie for the whole family. Seating is on the lawn, so attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. Enjoy a variety of activities including vendors, games, food trucks and an outdoor movie.
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19599 27th Ave NW
Richmond Beach Luxury Waterfront Home. This custom home is 1 of only 33 Puget Sound waterfront homes between Seattle and Everett. Build it 200, the designers captured everything you could possible want in a private waterfront retreat. Boasting 60ft of shoreline with multiple outdoor spaces and a private neighborhood beach, this home is an entertainer's dream. Enjoying views of the olympic mountains and spectacular sunsets from almost every room, makes it impossible not to relax here. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, 4 oversize bedrooms, great room, studio, office, wet bar and more. This amazing home is close to everything Richmond Beach, the Edmonds Waterfront and is still and easy commute to both Seattle and the Eastside.
wanderingweddings.com
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
Seattle man charged with killing his children's mother; friends share her memory
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors charged a Seattle man with first-degree murder for killing the mother of his children. Prosecutors accused Daniel Tesfai of stabbing Lucia Kashai inside a home in Rainier Valley on the night of Aug. 1. Kashai's friend of more than 30 years reflected on their...
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
southsoundmag.com
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement Opening This Weekend in Puyallup
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement is opening the doors to a new South Hill Mall location this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 52,000-square-foot space will include bowling, indoor games, food, and more, with private party rooms equipped with karaoke equipment planned for the future. Round 1’s latest Puyallup location marks the...
