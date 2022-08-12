ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT

Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST)— A Texas business owner was arrested Monday and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral. According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center and charged with assault because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSNT

Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed an amended court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
KSNT

Heat builds in across Northeast Kansas this weekend

Today will be sunny and a bit warmer than what we’ve been used to this week. Highs should make it in the mid 90s as our southerly wind starts to return today. Heat index values may be a little higher through Sunday with slightly higher humidity than what we’ve gotten to enjoy the last few days.
KANSAS STATE

