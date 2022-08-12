One in custody after armed robbery at Target near Kzoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo on Thursday.

It happened in the parking lot of an Oshtemo Township, located at 5350 West Main Street near North Drake Road. The suspect walked up to the passenger side of a vehicle that was parked in a handicap spot at the front of the store, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he demanded a phone from the vehicle’s occupant, but she didn’t have one.

Deputies say he then demanded money, pulling a weapon from his waistband and pointing it her as he did so. They say she gave him $40.

He then ran away, but was found and taken into custody in the parking lot of Main Street Pub, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say he had a BB gun and $40.

The suspect was brought to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say he is a known panhandler in the area and has been trespassed from several businesses.

Anyone with more information should call the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or at kalamazoosilentobserver.com .

