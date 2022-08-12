JSO: Missing 10-year-old boy located safe

Ryann Terry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that Ryann Terry has been located safe.

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released a statement in the search for a missing 10-year-old child named Ryann Terry.

JSO was contacted this evening after the child failed to return to his residence in the 1400 block of Manotak Ave.

It is believed that the missing child could still be in the area of Main Street and Tallulah Ave.

The child has been identified as:

Name: Ryann L. Terry

Age: 10

Height/Weight: 4′6″/95 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Black

Clothing: unknown clothing, black and white slides

Anyone having seen Ryann Terry, or who has information that could lead to his whereabouts, is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

