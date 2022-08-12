ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed to death outside Atlanta gas station, witness shots possible suspect

ATLANTA - Devastated family members returned to the scene of Monday's stabbing that claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandon Scott. "Somebody told me he stopped at the store for a quick second, and when he came out of the store someone was in his vehicle, and the person that was in his vehicle stabbed him," Scott's sister Deonne Scott told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.
11Alive

5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
CBS 46

Austell police save the lives of potential bridge jumpers

AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) - From the moment the call came in, Austell Police knew they had to act quickly. “There’s a person standing up on this bridge, there’s a person standing on this bridge, and I think he’s about to jump,” a 911 caller said. Officer...
fox5atlanta.com

Officers charge woman with arson in connection to Kennesaw house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman in Cobb County was arrested and taken into custody after officials accused her of deliberately setting a home on fire. Officials with the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services reported that they were initially investigating a house fire around 8:33 a.m. at Woodland Drive later determining that the fire was incendiary.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
fox5atlanta.com

Murder suspects lured woman to apartment to attack her, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police arrested two women accused of starting a deadly fight. Police say Antonetta Stevens and Janine Gonzalez lured their victim, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra, to an apartment complex on Buford Drive and attacked her. Police were called to a Gwinnett County apartment complex at around...
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
