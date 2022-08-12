Read full article on original website
Witness follows, shoots suspect after seeing him stab driver to death at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — A witness followed and shot a suspect who police say stabbed a driver to death outside an Atlanta gas station. Atlanta police told Channel 2 they responded to a stabbing and shooting call next to each other on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m. Monday.
6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.
19-year-old identified as man killed in shooting that injured 4 others
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex. One person was killed and four others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road Saturday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Man stabbed to death outside Atlanta gas station, witness shots possible suspect
ATLANTA - Devastated family members returned to the scene of Monday's stabbing that claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandon Scott. "Somebody told me he stopped at the store for a quick second, and when he came out of the store someone was in his vehicle, and the person that was in his vehicle stabbed him," Scott's sister Deonne Scott told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.
Citizens detain theft suspect until police arrive
A Good Samaritan saw someone committing a crime and stepped until Atlanta police arrived. The arrest was caught on police body camera.
Video shows persons of interest in deadly Atlanta shooting over parking space, police say
ATLANTA - Newly released surveillance video shows what investigators say are persons of interest in a deadly shooting all over a parking spot. Monday afternoon, investigators released video showing two men and two women getting out of a convertible that was backed into a parking space. Investigators called them persons of interest.
Atlanta Police investigate fatal gas station stabbing, shooting
A man was fatally stabbed at an Atlanta gas station on Monday morning. The man suspected of stabbing the victim was then shot by a "good Samaritan," police say.
Man fatally stabbed in early morning incident
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing and a shooting, which happened early Monday morning. Right now it's unclear if the two incidents are related.
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
Austell police save the lives of potential bridge jumpers
AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) - From the moment the call came in, Austell Police knew they had to act quickly. “There’s a person standing up on this bridge, there’s a person standing on this bridge, and I think he’s about to jump,” a 911 caller said. Officer...
Officers charge woman with arson in connection to Kennesaw house fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman in Cobb County was arrested and taken into custody after officials accused her of deliberately setting a home on fire. Officials with the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services reported that they were initially investigating a house fire around 8:33 a.m. at Woodland Drive later determining that the fire was incendiary.
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
Murder suspects lured woman to apartment to attack her, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police arrested two women accused of starting a deadly fight. Police say Antonetta Stevens and Janine Gonzalez lured their victim, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra, to an apartment complex on Buford Drive and attacked her. Police were called to a Gwinnett County apartment complex at around...
2 teens shot when fight breaks out at house party in Morningside neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a fight broke out at a party on Saturday night when gunshots were fired, leaving two teens with injuries at a home in the Morningside - Lenox Park neighborhood. Atlanta Police responded at around 11:36 p.m. to a "person shot" call at an home located...
Woman found shot on highway following incident at SW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers found a woman shot between the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20 eastbound on Sunday morning. Police said the woman was treated for injuries at a hospital and her condition was not described as critical. Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident at a home...
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
1 dead, 2 injured in Westside Atlanta shooting, police believe after argument over blocked car
ATLANTA — One person is dead and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting on Atlanta's Westside that police believe began with an argument over a blocked-in car. The incident happened at an address on West Marietta St., according to Atlanta Police, that corresponds with the...
Shooting at Clayton County apartment complex leaves teen dead, 3 people injured
Clayton County police reported that a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and three others injured. One of the men caught in the action and injured spoke out about the moments that occurred.
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
