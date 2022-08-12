Read full article on original website
Parents, students demand answers after Perrysburg teens charged with rape allowed to return to school
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — At a packed Perrysburg Board of Education Monday night, just days before students are set to head back to class, parents and students alike demanded answers from district leaders after two teens who entered plea deals for rape charges were allowed to return to school. The...
Two gunshot victims show up at local hospitals Saturday; TPD investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Police investigated a pair of shootings Saturday after gunshot victims showed up at local hospitals. At about 1 a.m., Toledo Police Department officers went to Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital to speak to a 34-year-old...
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
Organizations provide free back to school items during times of high inflation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students and families in Toledo and Sylvania picked up school supplies on Sunday at no cost. It was all thanks to two local organizations helping out families during a period of high inflation. Tashayla Bell and Chelsea Heath of the Finer Future Foundation were at Rogers...
Assistant Fire Chief Schwanzl to be honored with Orange Street re-designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man who dedicated his life to serving the city will soon be honored for his contributions. The city of Toledo announced Monday that the intersection at Orange and Huron streets, adjacent to Fire Station 1, will be re-designated in honor of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert Schwanzl.
The biggest Jeep Fest yet: Organizers said attendance pumps up local economy
TOLEDO, Ohio — While they're still finalizing numbers, Toledo Jeep Fest organizer Whitney Rofkar said this year was undoubtedly their biggest yet, with an estimated 70,000 people in attendance and over 100 more Jeeps than last year. She said the event's success is also important for the city and...
Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education. A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools. "Each classroom and large common...
The harsh reality of 'backyard breeding': Toledo Humane Society staff explains
TOLEDO, Ohio — The term "backyard breeders" is commonly used to describe when dogs are bred for fun, money or to create purebred pups. Toledo Area Humane Society staff said most of the time, dogs used for this kind of breeding end up in a shelter. The Humane Society recently took in six of these dogs.
TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force
TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
Inflation challenges school lunch assistance after federal waiver cancellation
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2020 waiver to provide free meals for students ended on June 30, and it's just another challenge amid inflation for the approaching school year. The USDA started the waiver program when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to Connecting Kids...
West Toledo barbershop said 300 backpacks handed out in community giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of people were gathered outside of 1st Dibz Barber Shop Boutique on West Sylvania Avenue on Sunday to get backpacks and school supplies. The event was the first of a series dedicated to putting positive energy back into the community, barber Marcus Crawford said. “We...
UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
Prescribed fires planned for this fall in Wood County parks properties
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Prescribed fires are planned for several Wood County park properties this fall. The Wood County Park District Stewardship Department will conduct planned burns at Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing will be determined by weather factors to ensure safety and effectiveness.
Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence celebrates a decade of services
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo charter school is heading into its tenth year in service and leaders said they still have many exciting years to come. What opened as the Academy of Educational Excellence ten years ago is now named after its late founder, Ann Jerkins-Harris, who died on Feb. 8, 2021.
City council to vote on grant for inclusive playground in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council will vote on approving a $197,000 grant Tuesday to help fund a new, inclusive playground in east Toledo. The total cost would be $500,000 and the playground would be located at Navarre Park. Joe Fausnaugh, Director of Toledo Parks and Youth Services, said...
Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
'The Perrysburg Link Crew': high school upper classmen help out freshmen
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — On Tuesday, freshmen at Perrysburg High School and certain students in the middle school will start to trickle in. Teachers have been working for the past few days to prepare for the first normal start to the school year since 2019. Some high schoolers are helping...
City of Toledo ending water shutoff moratorium; local programs offer help paying water bills
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will soon end its COVID-19 water shutoff moratorium and resume regular operations. Citing the "diminished" threat of COVID, the Toledo Department of Public Utilities will enforce shutoffs for unpaid bills starting Sept. 1. Toledo will be the last water utility in Ohio to end its water shutoff moratorium.
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
