Stars come out at Field of Dreams

Baseball fans enjoyed another nostalgic game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and Local 4 News Sports Director Jay Kidwell was there, speaking with a number of baseball celebrities before the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2.

Watch Jay talk with Fox Sports and The Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal, Cincinnati Reds Director of PR Michael Anderson and former Quad Cities River Bandits voice Tommy Thrall, who now is the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Reds, in the video above.

