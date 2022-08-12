ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

Adams Central football taking it one game at a time this fall season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football is just eleven days out until the fresh start of the 2022 fall season. The Patriots went 6-4 last year, and look to come back stronger out on the field. Head coach Shawn Mulligan says his team is going to be focused in on taking it one game at a time.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football holds first scrimmage of fall camp

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Kearney held their first of three scrimmages of fall camp of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK’s defense wreaked havoc on the gridiron during the friendly competition. “Being able to get back onto the field and back with my teammates...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention

LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

State Championship losses motivating Hastings softball

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High softball has not been a stranger to success on the diamond. In fact, the Tigers have accumulated a 66-11 record over the last two seasons. Both resulted in Class B State Championship berths. Both ended with runner-up finishes. The Tigers graduated seven seniors from...
HASTINGS, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska

Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered, and how much Nebraska has grown.
Kearney Hub

Kearney High School All-Class Reunion

• 10 a.m. - Golf tournament benefiting KPS Foundation’s Dual Credit Scholarship Program. • 5:30 p.m. - Alumni tailgate /KHS football game vs. North Platte. Join the Bearcat Boosters for their tailgate before watching the Bearcats take on North Platte. • 9:30 p.m. - Rowdy Downtown Crawl. Purchase own...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

'The Wall That Heals' memorial in Kearney through Sunday

GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind...
foxnebraska.com

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
KSNB Local4

Keeping kids safe during the fall sports season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall and football go hand in hand. Unfortunately, football, as does all sports, carries with it the prospect of getting injured. One of the more common of those injuries is concussions. According to the Brain Injury Research Institute, every year football accounts for an estimated 60% of all concussions.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
KSNB Local4

Hastings High School new principal

GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least. Updated: 10 hours ago. Local4 News at 6. Grand Island firefighter recovering from motorcycle crash. Updated: 11 hours...
wnax.com

University of Nebraska Regents Approve Rural Health Building

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for phase two of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold says it’s a transformational project…. UNK Chancellor...
KSNB Local4

Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Stuhr Museum takes kids back to school in 1892

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to school is around the corner for many students, but in some places, class is already in this session. Classes were held this weekend at Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town. The event is meant to teach kids and adults what it was like going to school in 1892.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...

