KSNB Local4
Adams Central football taking it one game at a time this fall season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football is just eleven days out until the fresh start of the 2022 fall season. The Patriots went 6-4 last year, and look to come back stronger out on the field. Head coach Shawn Mulligan says his team is going to be focused in on taking it one game at a time.
KSNB Local4
UNK football holds first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Kearney held their first of three scrimmages of fall camp of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK’s defense wreaked havoc on the gridiron during the friendly competition. “Being able to get back onto the field and back with my teammates...
KSNB Local4
State Championship losses motivating Hastings softball
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High softball has not been a stranger to success on the diamond. In fact, the Tigers have accumulated a 66-11 record over the last two seasons. Both resulted in Class B State Championship berths. Both ended with runner-up finishes. The Tigers graduated seven seniors from...
KSNB Local4
Keeping kids safe during the fall sports season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall and football go hand in hand. Unfortunately, football, as does all sports, carries with it the prospect of getting injured. One of the more common of those injuries is concussions. According to the Brain Injury Research Institute, every year football accounts for an estimated 60% of all concussions.
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
foxnebraska.com
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
News Channel Nebraska
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
KSNB Local4
Two more days of summer heat before the big cooldown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another sun-filled day for most today. The only exception was in north and northeast spots where you saw clouds and a few showers this afternoon keeping your highs in the 70s and low 80s. Elsewhere around the state highs ranged from the mid to upper 80s east to low to mid 90s west. The hot spot today was in southwest southern areas where the thermometer spiked into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few more clouds move in overnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s across the region. Tomorrow we will see more clouds but similar temperatures. Winds will be generally out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s east to mid 90s west and upper 90s and triple digits south and southwest.
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
KSNB Local4
Stuhr Museum takes kids back to school in 1892
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to school is around the corner for many students, but in some places, class is already in this session. Classes were held this weekend at Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town. The event is meant to teach kids and adults what it was like going to school in 1892.
KSNB Local4
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd Street and N. Avenue, northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m. According...
WOWT
knopnews2.com
Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
foxnebraska.com
KSNB Local4
Trinity United Methodist Church holds annual Railside service
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People were able to catch some sun while also giving praise Sunday. Trinity United Methodist Church held its annual ‘Praise on the Plaza event in Railside. Members of the church and others in the community packed the venue to enjoy a cool morning of worship, praise, and prayer. It also featured a favorite — a drumming session.
KSNB Local4
The Wall that Heals providing opportunity of closure for area Vietnam veterans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - When you think of soldiers returning home from war, thoughts of American flags, welcome home signs, and a sense of patriotism usually come to mind. But that wasn’t the case for those who served in the Vietnam war. Now, decades later The Wall That Heals travels the country highlighting the names of over 58,000 soldiers who gave their lives, and for those who never received the welcome home they deserved.
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about strange event at fairgrounds, grader purchase, artifact show
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: Is there any sort of idea yet regarding what happened at the York County Fairgrounds last Saturday, with those people getting suddenly sick in the 4-H food building?. A: As of now, the answer is no. Law enforcement tested everything...
Kearney Hub
