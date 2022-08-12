ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

Adams Central football taking it one game at a time this fall season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football is just eleven days out until the fresh start of the 2022 fall season. The Patriots went 6-4 last year, and look to come back stronger out on the field. Head coach Shawn Mulligan says his team is going to be focused in on taking it one game at a time.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football holds first scrimmage of fall camp

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Kearney held their first of three scrimmages of fall camp of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK’s defense wreaked havoc on the gridiron during the friendly competition. “Being able to get back onto the field and back with my teammates...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

State Championship losses motivating Hastings softball

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High softball has not been a stranger to success on the diamond. In fact, the Tigers have accumulated a 66-11 record over the last two seasons. Both resulted in Class B State Championship berths. Both ended with runner-up finishes. The Tigers graduated seven seniors from...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Keeping kids safe during the fall sports season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall and football go hand in hand. Unfortunately, football, as does all sports, carries with it the prospect of getting injured. One of the more common of those injuries is concussions. According to the Brain Injury Research Institute, every year football accounts for an estimated 60% of all concussions.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings, NE
Hastings, NE
Hastings, NE
Hastings, NE
foxnebraska.com

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two more days of summer heat before the big cooldown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another sun-filled day for most today. The only exception was in north and northeast spots where you saw clouds and a few showers this afternoon keeping your highs in the 70s and low 80s. Elsewhere around the state highs ranged from the mid to upper 80s east to low to mid 90s west. The hot spot today was in southwest southern areas where the thermometer spiked into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few more clouds move in overnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s across the region. Tomorrow we will see more clouds but similar temperatures. Winds will be generally out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s east to mid 90s west and upper 90s and triple digits south and southwest.
HASTINGS, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
JUNIATA, NE
klin.com

Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Stuhr Museum takes kids back to school in 1892

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to school is around the corner for many students, but in some places, class is already in this session. Classes were held this weekend at Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town. The event is meant to teach kids and adults what it was like going to school in 1892.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road

KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Trinity United Methodist Church holds annual Railside service

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People were able to catch some sun while also giving praise Sunday. Trinity United Methodist Church held its annual ‘Praise on the Plaza event in Railside. Members of the church and others in the community packed the venue to enjoy a cool morning of worship, praise, and prayer. It also featured a favorite — a drumming session.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

The Wall that Heals providing opportunity of closure for area Vietnam veterans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - When you think of soldiers returning home from war, thoughts of American flags, welcome home signs, and a sense of patriotism usually come to mind. But that wasn’t the case for those who served in the Vietnam war. Now, decades later The Wall That Heals travels the country highlighting the names of over 58,000 soldiers who gave their lives, and for those who never received the welcome home they deserved.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.

