Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Lamar Jackson reveals deadline for new contract with Ravens: 'We're coming up to it'

Lamar Jackson said there was a deadline for he and the Baltimore Ravens to reach an agreement on a new contract. That deadline is just a few weeks away. Playing on the fifth-year option in 2022, the Ravens franchise quarterback is hoping for a new contract soon. Negotiations with the Ravens will end once the regular season starts.
NFL
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed

Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Boye Mafe: Two sacks in first NFL action

Mafe posted three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. Mafe didn't start for the Seahawks, but he quickly made an impact by strip-sacking Mason Rudolph on the Steelers' third offensive drive. He later sacked rookie Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter for an eight-yard loss. The 23-year-old is an impressive athlete out of Minnesota who produced 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss over his final 19 college games. It's unclear if he'll be able to secure a starting role right away because Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have been impressive during training camp, too. Nevertheless, Mafe is worth having on IDP radars, especially in dynasty leagues.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Suffers head injury

Rodgers came out of Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a potential head injury, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports. Rodgers is now questionable to return Saturday after he was seen walking to Indianapolis' locker room, according to Atkins. In his absence, cornerbacks Marvell Tell, Tony Brown and Anthony Chesley should see increased snaps against the Bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday

Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday

Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Titans#American Football#Pup
CBS Sports

Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday

Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Dealing with injury

Manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's loss to the Red Sox that LeMahieu is dealing with a right big toe injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. LeMahieu sat out Sunday's series finale against Boston and has apparently been dealing with his injury for a few days. He received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break, but the issue has been bothering him while swinging recently. He'll likely get imaging done once the team returns home from Boston following Sunday's game, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue

Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo

Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens

Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game

Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
NFL

