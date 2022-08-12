Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months

ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said.

Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.

Kenneth Funk was 56 when he drowned while saving his wife in Lake Mead on June 19, 2004

His family believes that his remains may have been discovered on July 25 by swimmers

'The fact that these remains are coming up, if it is him, I want to do the right and take care of him,' Funk's daughter Jessica Condon said

Lake Mead's sinking waters and a megadrought have resulted in the discovery of the four sets of remains in the late stages of decomposition.

"The fact that these remains are coming up, if it is him, I want to do the right and take care of him," Funk's daughter Jessica Condon told KLAS.

The day before Father's Day in 2004, Funk was on Lake Mead with his wife Annette and two other family members when a wave hit their pontoon.

His wife was thrown into the water without a life jacket, prompting Funk to turn off the engine and jump in after her.

She took her life vest off earlier to change shirts.

"He gave her the life jacket, and they were in the water together, and he treaded water as long as he could," Condon said.

Funk tragically could not continue treading water and drowned while saving his wife.

"He put his head back, he closed his eyes, and he went under," Condon told KLAS.

She believes that Funk suffered a heart attack in the Hoover Dam reservoir.

His body was never found.

Now after four sets of human remains have been found in Lake Mead, the family feels confident that swimmers recovered his body in late July.

"For 18 years, whenever there is a drowning out there or there's ever, 'Hey we found a body out here,' I've kind of prepared myself for it," Condon said.

"It's built like my dad, the stomach the chest, the back."

Funk's daughter said that she's hopeful a unique scar on his stomach could lead to a successful ID with the coroner's office and a proper burial for her brave father.

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, water levels in Lake Mead have reached their lowest level since April 1937, when the reservoir was being filled for the first time.

Lake Meade was only filled to 27 percent of capacity as of July 18, 2022.

Earlier this year, a WWII vessel was discovered in the lake just weeks after two skeletons were found.

Officials have determined that the second victim whose remains were found inside a barrel with a gunshot wound died of homicide.

Nicknamed the Hemenway Harbor Doe, the coroner's office determined that the barrel-bound body was that of a murder victim, despite details surrounding their death being fuzzy.

"Anytime you have a body in a barrel, clearly there was somebody else involved," Johansson said.

Despite the lack of evidence, local officials were able to determine the second victim, whose remains were uncovered on May 7, was between 23 and 37 years old, according to Rouse.

The manner of death for that victim is still under investigation.

As a result of the megadrought that began in the year 2000, Lake Mead's water level had fallen to 1,055 feet in April, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

According to National Geographic, the drought is the most severe one in 1200 years, and this megadrought can be expected to last until at least 2030.

Lake Mead is a reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam that spans Nevada and Arizona.