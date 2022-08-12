ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjDqs_0hEEErrL00

ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said.

Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZoHM_0hEEErrL00
Kenneth Funk was 56 when he drowned while saving his wife in Lake Mead on June 19, 2004 Credit: Courtesy of Family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9ISC_0hEEErrL00
His family believes that his remains may have been discovered on July 25 by swimmers Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATzMt_0hEEErrL00
'The fact that these remains are coming up, if it is him, I want to do the right and take care of him,' Funk's daughter Jessica Condon said Credit: Shawna Hollister / NBC

Lake Mead's sinking waters and a megadrought have resulted in the discovery of the four sets of remains in the late stages of decomposition.

"The fact that these remains are coming up, if it is him, I want to do the right and take care of him," Funk's daughter Jessica Condon told KLAS.

The day before Father's Day in 2004, Funk was on Lake Mead with his wife Annette and two other family members when a wave hit their pontoon.

His wife was thrown into the water without a life jacket, prompting Funk to turn off the engine and jump in after her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uRUl_0hEEErrL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nn1Fr_0hEEErrL00

She took her life vest off earlier to change shirts.

"He gave her the life jacket, and they were in the water together, and he treaded water as long as he could," Condon said.

Funk tragically could not continue treading water and drowned while saving his wife.

"He put his head back, he closed his eyes, and he went under," Condon told KLAS.

She believes that Funk suffered a heart attack in the Hoover Dam reservoir.

His body was never found.

Now after four sets of human remains have been found in Lake Mead, the family feels confident that swimmers recovered his body in late July.

"For 18 years, whenever there is a drowning out there or there's ever, 'Hey we found a body out here,' I've kind of prepared myself for it," Condon said.

"It's built like my dad, the stomach the chest, the back."

Funk's daughter said that she's hopeful a unique scar on his stomach could lead to a successful ID with the coroner's office and a proper burial for her brave father.

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, water levels in Lake Mead have reached their lowest level since April 1937, when the reservoir was being filled for the first time.

Lake Meade was only filled to 27 percent of capacity as of July 18, 2022.

Earlier this year, a WWII vessel was discovered in the lake just weeks after two skeletons were found.

Officials have determined that the second victim whose remains were found inside a barrel with a gunshot wound died of homicide.

Nicknamed the Hemenway Harbor Doe, the coroner's office determined that the barrel-bound body was that of a murder victim, despite details surrounding their death being fuzzy.

"Anytime you have a body in a barrel, clearly there was somebody else involved," Johansson said.

Despite the lack of evidence, local officials were able to determine the second victim, whose remains were uncovered on May 7, was between 23 and 37 years old, according to Rouse.

The manner of death for that victim is still under investigation.

As a result of the megadrought that began in the year 2000, Lake Mead's water level had fallen to 1,055 feet in April, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aib7i_0hEEErrL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhCGk_0hEEErrL00

According to National Geographic, the drought is the most severe one in 1200 years, and this megadrought can be expected to last until at least 2030.

Lake Mead is a reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam that spans Nevada and Arizona.

Comments / 79

Anita Million
3d ago

How did the daughter see the corpse and determine the size? They usually don’t call upon family members to identify bodies that have been underwater for that amount of time. Confusing story

Reply(2)
30
Stephen Carter
3d ago

So they found bones.....but then the daughter said the stomach and the back look like him. This makes no Funk'n since??

Reply(3)
58
Gabriela
2d ago

He jumps in to save wife, what exactly are the rest of the people in the pontoon doing!? They should probably have thrown out a life line. This story has way too many holes, more than Swiss cheese 🧀

Reply(2)
13
Related
The Independent

Body-in-a-barrel Lake Mead mystery swirls as missing mob man’s sister comes forward

The bodies keep surfacing – and the mysteries keep deepening: A fourth set of remains has been found at the shrinking Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as waters recede amidst a two-decade megadrought.The first discovered remains -- a body in a barrel with all the signs of a mob hit, happened upon by boaters in May -- continues to mystify investigators after a woman came forward saying she believes the body belongs to her brother.Bobbi Eugene Shaw has been missing since 1977 and was involved with the mafia, his sister told KVVU.“When they found the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Human Remains
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: 16-Year-Old Who Disappeared Following Campground Party Feared Abducted

A 16-year-old California girl who disappeared following an end-of-school campground party was feared abducted, officials said Monday. The missing teen, Kiely Rodni, was last seen on Aug. 6 at approximately 12.30 a.m. near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee while she was at a party with more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman falls 26ft to her death from rollercoaster ‘after slipping out of seat’

A woman died after falling 26ft from a moving rollercoaster in Germany, authorities have said.The deceased, who has not been named, fell from a ride at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park in Klotten, Rhineland-Palatinate, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.Koblenz public prosecutor's office said it was not exactly clear how the 57-year-old woman, from St Wendel, Saarland, came free from the car.Officials said she slid in her seat in a curve before falling from the track, which was about 8 metres (26ft) high.Emergency workers responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are now working to establish...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
670K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy