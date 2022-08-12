Broncos Hire Damani Leech as President

The Walton Penner group moved quickly to fill Denver's team president vacancy.

In the immediate aftermath of formally assuming ownership of the Denver Broncos, the Walton-Penner group turned its attention to filling out the front office. As first-time owners in the pro sports realm, the Walton/Penner grouup has done a good job of surrounding itself with talented individuals who are knowledgeable about sports and football in particular, with many having links to the state of Colorado in some way.

In a press conference today, CEO Greg Penner named Damani Leech as the Broncos' new team president, replacing the out-going Joe Ellis. Penner said that Damani ‘stood out’ but also emphasised the reputation of the organization and the talent of its incoming president.

"As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter," Penner wrote via statement, "Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates. There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani's strong credentials.

"Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit. As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win — on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I'm confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization."

In Leech, the Broncos are getting a highly-regarded executive with 25 years of experience in the NCAA and the NFL, and a person with the drive and ability to take the team forward, as it enters an exciting new era on and off the field. Fans may be surprised at a lack of role thus far for franchise icons John Elway and Peyton Manning, but under the new ownership, the Broncos have gone for an experienced candidate with impeccable credentials and fresh-thinking ideas from out of the organization.

The Leech hire is in keeping with the press conference held on Wednesday at UCHealth Training Canter, where Rob Walton emphasized the importance of diversity in his staff. Leech’s résumé is objectively impressive.

Princeton educated, with a BA in Public Policy and International affairs, he also played football for the Tigers. Leech was a three-time All-Ivy League player at safety, being named third-team All-American, and with 20 career interceptions for the Tigers, ranks second in school history. He has a Masters in Higher Education Administration from Indiana University, Bloomington.

However, Leech had a calling beyond the playing field and spent 17 years at the NCAA from 1998 to 2015. First, he was named an associate director of membership services in 1999 and served for nearly four years.

In 2004, Leech was named as director of baseball and football, where he served for nine years, and then in 2013, was named managing director of championships and alliances. During his time in the NCAA, Leech ‘provided strategic oversight and direction’ for multiple NCAA championships, including FCS football, baseball, women’s volleyball, and men’s ice hockey.

Leech had a significant role to play in increasing the prominence of the FCS playoffs and the College World Series, as well as negotiating contracts with host cities, and coordinating committees to ensure various NCAA events went smoothly. In 2014, he was named to the Sports Business Journal's ‘Forty Under 40’ list, highlighting accomplished and rising association or non-profit professionals under the age of 40. He also received the NFL Commissioner’s Award for helping to launch the Black Engagement Network for the league office in 2018.

After 17 years working in the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis, Leech has spent nearly seven years in various roles in the NFL, where his star has continued to shine. In 2015, he was named as vice president of football strategy and business development, and in 2018, was appointed as senior V.P. of football strategy and business development, with the remit of developing ‘strategic priorities surrounding the future of the game, domestically and abroad,’ through a number of programs and initiatives.

In 2019, Leech was also appointed chief operating officer of NFL International, where he had a high profile in growing the game abroad over the past few seasons. He directed and oversaw the launch of the innovative International Home Market Area program, launched in 2021.

Leech was part of a strong effort to raise the sport's profile by pushing for flag football to be played at the 2028 Olympics, with a decision due later this year by the International Olympic Committee. Indeed, it is an intrinsic part of the NFL International strategy to grow the sport and attract new fans, and grow the international side of its operation to $1 billion over the next 10 years, and Leech was in the vanguard of the NFL efforts.

However, it is perhaps Leech’s own words that should have Broncos Country the most excited, with a strong reference to the forward-thinking nature of the new ownership:

“It is a tremendous honor to join Broncos Country during such an exciting time for one of the premiere franchises in all of sports," Leech said via statement. "Greg [Penner] and the other partners are visionary leaders, and the trust they have shown in me is deeply humbling. I'm thrilled to support our world-class ownership, leadership team and staff on this journey to drive innovation and growth throughout every area of the Denver Broncos.

"With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community. Speaking with George Paton during this process, it's clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can't wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness."

Since 2014, Ellis held both the Broncos' role of CEO and president, and was with the team for a remarkable 27 seasons, in various capacities. Perhaps Ellis' lasting legacy is his careful stewardship of the team with the Pat Bowlen Trust and his significant role in the handover of the team to the Walton-Penner group, with a record sale of any North American sports team.

“As I step down as president & CEO, it has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to be part of the Denver Broncos for 27 seasons. I am forever thankful to our dedicated staff, the players and coaches for making this franchise what it has become today — one of the best organizations in all of sports," Ellis said via statement.

It was later announced that Ellis will have an advisory role to the Broncos' new ownership group, with the team for the 2022 season, which further shows the Walton-Penner group’s commitment to surrounding itself with the right people and putting them in the best possible position to succeed.

The move to get Leech as president does represent a bit of a departure of sorts for the Broncos in their ownership structure, however. As president, Leech will answer directly to Penner, along with Paton. Leech will be responsible for the business operations of the Broncos, and the Stadium Management Company tasked with the day-to-day running of the stadium.

Leach will also ‘maintain a presence at both UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High,’ with further responsibilities of working with the ownership group and the Broncos’ executive team.

More International Focus?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Given Leech’s background in growing the sport of football internationally, it would not be surprising if the Broncos look to grow their brand internationally and make more of the opportunities afforded to them with the recent introduction of the International Home Marketing Areas. In December, along with eight other NFL teams, the Broncos were awarded Mexico as their International Home Marketing Area, and on October 30, the team will be traveling to London for the first time in 12 years, taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 matchup abroad.

It could be that under Leech’s stewardship that the Broncos are more aggressive in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, Ghana, and Australia, as well as other regions like Germany and the United Kingdom, but this remains to be seen for now.

Although not immediate, the prospect of losing home games to international games may upset some in Broncos Country. It's often a delicate situation to navigate with the fan base, but with the longer seasons in the NFL now, and the new opportunities of marketing opportunities abroad, it is an opportunity to grow Broncos Country and have more people from around the world become passionate about the sport of American football and to find salvation in their fandom with the greatest team of them all, the Broncos.

The team has to adapt to the challenges and opportunities the international market provides them, and there is a sense that this is an area that was neglected under the previous administration.

I would be remiss not to discuss the late Pat Bowlen, who, besides being the best owner in professional sports, did an excellent job building the Broncos’ profile across the United States, and had a pivotal part in turning Sunday Night Football into what it is today as the premier game of the week. While the Bowlen legacy is remembered as the Walton-Penner era of ownership of the Broncos begins, perhaps the most fitting way to build upon Pat's body of work is to increase the team's profile abroad, and in Leech, Denver has person with the talent, drive, and ability to make the club not just relevant, but leading the NFL in that respect.

It's not clear at this time when Leech will be formally introduced, but the buzz is that this will happen at some point next week. The early returns on the Walton-Penner era are encouraging, although the fullness of time will be important.

However, in Leech, the Broncos have made an outstanding hire with a lot of potential.

