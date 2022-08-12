Nautical Bowls to Expand Into Celebration in 2023

Nautical Bowls will be opening an açaí bowl spot at a newly constructed center at 1629 Future Way in Celebration in 2023. Nautical Bowls has 97 locations across the United States, according to their official website .

Nautical Bowls offers Signature Açaí Bowls like the Nauti Bowl, the Blue Bay Bowl, the Paddle Bowl, the Surf Bowl and the Sunset Bowl. To check out all of their Signature Bowls and menu options, check out their online menu here . Customers can also choose to make their own bowl by choosing a base and toppings.

Some of the bases are cacao, pitaya, mango, coconut, blue majick, açaí and chia pudding. Some of their dry toppings like cacao nibs, coconut flakes, chia seeds, goji berries and almonds. Some of their other toppings include fruits like bananas, strawberries and blueberries. Customers can also choose a drizzle like honey, cashew cacao butter, peanut butter and almond butter.

What Now Orlando reached out to owner Steven De Barril by phone, who said that the center the restaurant will be in is currently under construction. It is unclear when the restaurant itself will begin construction. No solid opening date has been decided, but De Barril says that he expects that the Nautical Bowls spot will open in the earlier part of 2023.

For more information about Nautical Bowls, visit the "About" section of their website here . To check out more pictures of their delicious açaí bowls, visit Nautical Bowls' official Facebook and Instagram pages.

