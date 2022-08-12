On the 70th anniversary of Alan Turing's seminal paper on morphogenesis, we look back at the history of the paper and its many applications. Alan Turing, often regarded as one of the fathers of modern computing, has been widely recognized for his contributions in the field of computer science. Notably, Turing developed the Turing machine, a hypothetical machine that manipulates symbols on an infinite and one-dimensional tape according to a table of rules. A Turing machine can simulate any computer algorithm and provided the mathematical formulation for today's digital computers. During a lecture in 1947, Turing hinted at the concept of computer intelligence - likely one of the first mentions of this concept - by stating that "what we want is a machine that can learn from experience" and further clarifying that "the possibility of letting the machine alter its own instructions provides the mechanism for this"1. Turing eventually proposed what is known as the Turing test, a method for determining whether a machine can demonstrate human intelligence, which has been highly influential and the subject of much discourse in the field of artificial intelligence.

