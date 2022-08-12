Read full article on original website
Examining the relationship of empathy, social support, and prosocial behavior of adolescents in China: a structural equation modeling approach
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 269 (2022) Cite this article. Prosocial behavior acting as a precondition for shaping ideal interpersonal relationships, is curial in the development of a person's social competence. This study examined the association between empathy and prosocial behavior in a sample of 1171 adolescents in China. An empathy questionnaire, social support rating scale, and helping attitude scale were applied in the study. Empathy had an influence on prosocial behavior through social support as a mediating factor. The mediating effect of social support between empathy and prosocial behavior was mainly manifested through perceived social support. The current findings imply that cultivating the empathy of adolescents and promoting their perceived social support may be effective to enhancing their prosocial behavior.
An inhibited laser
Traditional lasers function using resonant cavities, in which the round-trip optical path is equal to an integer multiple of the intracavity wavelengths to constructively enhance the spontaneous emission rate. Taking advantage of the cavity enhancement effect, the narrowest sub-10-mHz-linewidth laser and a 10âˆ’16-fractional-frequency-stability superradiant active optical clock (AOC) have been achieved. However, a laser with atomic spontaneous radiation being destructively inhibited in an anti-resonant cavity, where the atomic resonance is exactly between two adjacent cavity resonances, has not been reported. Herein, we experimentally demonstrate the inhibited laser. Compared with traditional AOCs, which exhibit superiority in terms of the high suppression of cavity noise, the suppression of the cavity-pulling effect of an inhibited laser can be further improved by a factor of \({\left(2{{{{{{{\mathcal{F}}}}}}}}/\pi \right)}^{2}\), which is improved from 26 to 53 times. This study will guide further development of AOCs with better stability, and thus, it is significant for quantum metrology and may lead to new research in the laser physics and cavity quantum electrodynamics fields.
Increasingly frequent extreme weather events urge the development of point-of-use water treatment systems
The frequency of extreme weather events, including floods, storms, droughts, extreme temperatures, and wildfires, has intensified globally over recent decades due to climate change, affecting human society profoundly. Among all the impacts of these extreme weather events, the consequences to our reliable water supply have gained increasing attention as they exacerbate the inequities in health and education, especially in marginalized populations. In this perspective, we emphasize that extreme weather events are able to undermine a stable supply of drinking water through a number of approaches, and conventional centralized water treatment is insufficient at addressing these challenges. We urge that greater recognition, increased public awareness, and more efforts on technological innovation on decentralized, especially point-of-use (POU), water treatment should be prioritized to better help tackle the challenges faced by increasingly frequent extreme weather events.
Machine learning in point-of-care automated classification of oral potentially malignant and malignant disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Machine learning (ML) algorithms are becoming increasingly pervasive in the domains of medical diagnostics and prognostication, afforded by complex deep learning architectures that overcome the limitations of manual feature extraction. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, we provide an update on current progress of ML algorithms in point-of-care (POC) automated diagnostic classification systems for lesions of the oral cavity. Studies reporting performance metrics on ML algorithms used in automatic classification of oral regions of interest were identified and screened by 2 independent reviewers from 4 databases. Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines were followed. 35 studies were suitable for qualitative synthesis, and 31 for quantitative analysis. Outcomes were assessed using a bivariate random-effects model following an assessment of bias and heterogeneity. 4 distinct methodologies were identified for POC diagnosis: (1) clinical photography; (2) optical imaging; (3) thermal imaging; (4) analysis of volatile organic compounds. Estimated AUROC across all studies was 0.935, and no difference in performance was identified between methodologies. We discuss the various classical and modern approaches to ML employed within identified studies, and highlight issues that will need to be addressed for implementation of automated classification systems in screening and early detection.
The gill transcriptome of threatened European freshwater mussels
Genomic tools applied to non-model organisms are critical to design successful conservation strategies of particularly threatened groups. Freshwater mussels of the Unionida order are among the most vulnerable taxa and yet almost no genetic resources are available. Here, we present the gill transcriptomes of five European freshwater mussels with high conservation concern: Margaritifera margaritifera, Unio crassus, Unio pictorum, Unio mancus and Unio delphinus. The final assemblies, with N50 values ranging from 1069"“1895"‰bp and total BUSCO scores above 90% (Eukaryote and Metazoan databases), were structurally and functionally annotated, and made available. The transcriptomes here produced represent a valuable resource for future studies on these species' biology and ultimately guide their conservation.
Turing patterns, 70 years later
On the 70th anniversary of Alan Turing's seminal paper on morphogenesis, we look back at the history of the paper and its many applications. Alan Turing, often regarded as one of the fathers of modern computing, has been widely recognized for his contributions in the field of computer science. Notably, Turing developed the Turing machine, a hypothetical machine that manipulates symbols on an infinite and one-dimensional tape according to a table of rules. A Turing machine can simulate any computer algorithm and provided the mathematical formulation for today's digital computers. During a lecture in 1947, Turing hinted at the concept of computer intelligence - likely one of the first mentions of this concept - by stating that "what we want is a machine that can learn from experience" and further clarifying that "the possibility of letting the machine alter its own instructions provides the mechanism for this"1. Turing eventually proposed what is known as the Turing test, a method for determining whether a machine can demonstrate human intelligence, which has been highly influential and the subject of much discourse in the field of artificial intelligence.
