Memphis, TN

Memphis Police officer involved in crash, one person taken to hospital, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash involving a Memphis Police officer sent one person to the hospital Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. at New Horn Lake Road and West Brooks Road.

An officer in an MPD squad car crashed with a Nissan Altima, police said.

That officer was not injured, but a male from the Altima was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition, Memphis Police said.

When FOX13 crews arrived, several Memphis Police cars were blocking off the area, surrounding one squad car that had heavy front-end damage.

One male in a Nissan Altima was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition after being involved in a crash with a Memphis Police car, according to the department.

No information has been shared yet on what caused this crash.

