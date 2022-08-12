Brett Favre estimates he suffered 'thousands' of concussions over 20-year career

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Ken Ruinard/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL's emphasis on player safety has evolved significantly over the past few decades.

Most of the focus has been on preventing head injuries. This season, the NFL made Guardian Caps mandatory for select positions over the first two weeks of the preseason.

While concerns over concussions and their impact are treated seriously nowadays, that wasn't always the case.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre estimates he suffered a number of concussions over his 20-year NFL career.

Once ignorant of what a concussion was, Favre's perspective on how many he may have had has changed since he hung up his cleats.