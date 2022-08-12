Lottery numbers pulled for affordable units in Kihei

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino pulled lottery numbers for eager applicants for units in the Kaiaulu O Halelea affordable rental apartments in Kihei.

The first phase of this development includes 32-two-bedroom units, 24-three-bedroom units and 7-four-bedroom units.

Victorino said all units will have ceiling fans, air conditioning and hard-surface flooring which is perfect for summer months in Kihei when it’s the warmest.

The units will also have Energy Star appliances, solar water heating, LED lighting, and water-sense plumbing fixtures for energy and water savings.

Victorino said even though this is an affordable complex the amenities that are included are first class.

Keiki can enjoy a playground and the adults can light up the BBQ area with multiple outdoor picnic tables. There is also a community garden and laundry facilities.

There will also be different social services available like after-school care, job training, financial counseling and on-site health services. For more information head to Maui County’s website.