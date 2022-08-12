ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kihei, HI

Lottery numbers pulled for affordable units in Kihei

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino pulled lottery numbers for eager applicants for units in the Kaiaulu O Halelea affordable rental apartments in Kihei.

The first phase of this development includes 32-two-bedroom units, 24-three-bedroom units and 7-four-bedroom units.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Victorino said all units will have ceiling fans, air conditioning and hard-surface flooring which is perfect for summer months in Kihei when it’s the warmest.

The units will also have Energy Star appliances, solar water heating, LED lighting, and water-sense plumbing fixtures for energy and water savings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GYW5_0hEEDVbG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDnHq_0hEEDVbG00

Victorino said even though this is an affordable complex the amenities that are included are first class.

Keiki can enjoy a playground and the adults can light up the BBQ area with multiple outdoor picnic tables. There is also a community garden and laundry facilities.

There will also be different social services available like after-school care, job training, financial counseling and on-site health services. For more information head to Maui County’s website.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mauinow.com

Letters: Upcountry water woes, tourism, housing plan, loud motorcycles and more

Maui County should prioritize solving Upcountry water issues over new cultural center. Wow, [Maui County budgeted] $43 million for an unnecessary cultural center while upcountry residents have to conserve water annually because the county does not have enough water-holding infrastructure. Good choice. I’ll be sure not to take a shower on my way down to visit the cultural center. — Paul Fasi, Kula.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Lifestyle
County
Maui County, HI
Kihei, HI
Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Government
Kihei, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
City
Kihei, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Plumbing#The Units#Solar Water Heating#Android#Energy Star
mauinow.com

LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 13-19

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KULA, HI
KITV.com

Maui's first cat cafe opens in Kahului

Maui's first cat cafe opened it's doors on Monday at the Queen Ka'ahumanu Center in Kahului. Cat Cafe Maui has partnered with the Maui Humane Society to house homeless cats, and help them find a forever home.
KAHULUI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KAHULUI, HI
momswhothink.com

The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Bill to allow people to sleep in their vehicles in Maui County parking lots advances

Maui resident Laura Reidell said she knows what it’s like to sleep in her vehicle after not being able to pay for high rent costs during the pandemic. She testified at a Maui County Council committee hearing recently, saying that her sleepless nights look a lot like this: “Will the police come tonight? And if they do, where will I go? In a rush to pack my things, will I misplace my work clothes for tomorrow? How will I function at work with lack of sleep? Will this affect my work performance? Will I get fired? Will I lose my job? How did I become homeless? Where will I go when there is no place to go?”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
WAILUKU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy