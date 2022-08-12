Read full article on original website
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower says redshirting 2021 season was "a blessing"
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In two weeks Illinois football will go to sleep knowing when they wake up the season begins. For one player, wide receiver Brian Hightower, he may be more excited than the rest since it's been a hot minute since he played in a game. Last year he played in four games then asked to redshirt, which made him inactive for the rest of the season. Hightower says he didn't feel like himself and didn't think he could help the team at that moment. You can't blame him. He transferred to Illinois right when COVID-19 started in 2020. He just got a new coaching staff, which was his fourth receiver coach and now fifth offensive coordinator in his college career. Then he had to deal with the stresses of everyday life and school. It's a lot for one person. The junior is glad he stepped away because now he is focused on working hard with a fresh mindset.
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls 2022 squad "a better team than a year ago"
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football will kick off the college football season Saturday Aug. 27 hosting Wyoming in Memorial Stadium. Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema gave us some updates on the team two weeks out. He says this team is better all-around than last season. Bielema also says this program is in a better state to win football games than ever before. He credits the improvement to the coaching staff, how the players believe in the program and are locked into creating a winning culture, and the technological advancements that have helped make practice more competitive and easier to simulate game aspects.
Vandalism suspect arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A vandalism suspect in Decatur was arrested for spray painting downtown Decatur. The 38-year-old suspect is a Decatur resident and was taken into custody Friday morning. Police say the suspect is also linked to damaging property at St. Patrick School, which happened on Thursday morning.
Man shot at while driving near intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot at Thursday night. Decatur Police say it happened a little after 11 p.m. when the man was driving near the intersection of West Wood Street and South Haworth Avenue. We're told the suspect(s) started firing at the vehicle.
