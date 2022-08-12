ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Comments / 0

Related
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
Key West, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Islamorada, FL
Government
Marathon, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Government
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could forfeit million of dollars in federal rent assistance

Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
IOWA STATE
L. Cane

The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour It

Historic American Buildings Survey J. Erwin Page Photographer, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons. Since St. Augustine was settled in the 1500s, the city is home to many old buildings. But one of the oldest, and arguably among the most interesting, is the oldest wooden schoolhouse. Here is an overview of the interesting history of the building and information about how you can tour it today.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

This Old Florida Shrine Celebrates the Mother of the Virgin Mary

LightningLoader, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. When you think of old shrines made with stone and tile, you likely conjure images of shrines in Europe, Jerusalem, or Thailand. But, you might be surprised to know that Florida has a religious shrine, and it was dedicated to the mother of the Virgin Mary, St. Anne. Of the shrine, the Lakeland Ledger has written:
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Affordable Housing#Florida Statutes#Evacuation Peri
POLITICO

Florida's 'smooth' 2020 election gets bashed in GOP primary

What’s old is new— Don’t look now, but Florida’s 2020 election — which was seen as a logistical success — is now getting litigated ahead of the Aug. 23 Republican primary. Primary colors— A super PAC backing state Sen. Kelli Stargel in Florida’s 15th...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

GOP adds to voter registration edge in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known as a "book-closing" report, shows that Florida has 5,191,018 registered Republicans eligible to vote in the primaries, while Democrats totaled 4,962,064. Another 3,905,562 voters are not affiliated with a party, while the rest of the state's voters are registered with third parties. The new data also show Republicans continuing to extend their registration edge after overtaking Democrats last year. As an example, Republicans had a registration lead of 202,321 voters as of June 30, with the advantage jumping to 228,954 by the July 25 book-closing deadline, according to information posted on the Division of Elections website.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Miami

Florida schools scramble to fill vacant slots

TALLAHASSEE - Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring "creative options" to fill vacancies. In Bay County, a Panhandle district with roughly 26,600 students, school officials were still looking to hire teachers on the eve of the first day of classes. "We're still advertising about 40 instructional vacancies and about 50 support vacancies, so that's certainly not where we'd like to be," Sharon Michalik, director of communications for the district, told the News Service of Florida on Tuesday. The district made some headway in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?

Empty Classroom(shutterstock) Everyone can remember a special teacher who inspired, motivated, or guided us to that singular level of excellence. We each had that one teacher who was an understanding listener who helped us navigate the travails of growing up. What motivates certain people to become teachers, a job that is arduous, long and demanding, at the best of times, and where have all of Florida’s teachers gone?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy