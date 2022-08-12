ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Comments / 1

Related
krcrtv.com

Enforcement plans for next Chico homeless encampment held up by plaintiff objection

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's prepared to clear its next homeless encampment, but those plans seem to be held up in court. City Manager Mark Sorensen initially told KRCR that he would announce the next encampment to see enforcement by the end of this week. That announcement never came as he says plaintiffs of the Warren v. Chico lawsuit have objected to the next proposed location.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of the Gold Fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. 1:35 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped forward progress on the Gold Fire burning in Bangor. CAL FIRE says the fire burned just over two acres and that they will be at the scene for the next few hours. CAL FIRE said one building was...
BANGOR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Government
Paradise, CA
Government
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Fire#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Fire Victim Trust#Pg E
actionnewsnow.com

Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
CORNING, CA
FOX Reno

California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights

YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire

OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

All 885 Plumas properties in debris removal program now cleared

All 855 properties in Plumas County whose owners enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program following last year’s Dixie and Beckwourth fires have cleared the entire debris removal process and been returned to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction. The 855 returned properties include...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man arrested for impersonating a police officer

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"

UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July

CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy