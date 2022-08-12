Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
"She believes in transparency," new Fire Victim Trust trustee sparks optimism for payments
PARADISE, Calif. — Years after destructive wildfires ignited by PG&E equipment burned Californians out of their homes, the Fire Victim Trust (FVT) has yet to make whole thousands of survivors. Those survivors, however, say new leadership could change that. Survivors, like Linda Barton, remain penniless from FVT, the trust...
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
krcrtv.com
Enforcement plans for next Chico homeless encampment held up by plaintiff objection
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's prepared to clear its next homeless encampment, but those plans seem to be held up in court. City Manager Mark Sorensen initially told KRCR that he would announce the next encampment to see enforcement by the end of this week. That announcement never came as he says plaintiffs of the Warren v. Chico lawsuit have objected to the next proposed location.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters stop forward progress of the Gold Fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Calif. 1:35 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped forward progress on the Gold Fire burning in Bangor. CAL FIRE says the fire burned just over two acres and that they will be at the scene for the next few hours. CAL FIRE said one building was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
krcrtv.com
FYREBX: Shasta County native invents new equipment for fighting fires and much more
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — A graduate from Shasta High School has returned to his roots; excited about a multi-use piece of equipment he first envisioned and has now brought to life. It's called the "FYREBX;" it's the result of more than two years of creating, designing, and research and development...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
shastascout.org
Emergency Drought Relief For Family Farms Could Help Some in the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District
A series of decisions by federal, state and local water officials this year have left Shasta County residents in the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District (A.C.I.D.) with none of their usual water allocations. It’s a situation that’s proving disastrous for many within the small water service area. Without water to irrigate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
CHICO, Calif. - Some people say when they come to a post office in Chico, they expect to just pick up their mail from their PO box. Instead, they're sometimes met with something else, people sleeping in the lobby. "It's pretty sad they have to resort to this to have...
FOX Reno
California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights
YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Staff at Chico's Pallet shelter take proactive measures as Butte County sees increase in Parvo cases
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Homeless Animal Outreach is stepping in to help staff at the Pallet shelter be proactive as Butte County has been an increase in Parvo cases. The American Veterinary Medical Association says Parvo can be spread to all dogs, especially puppies, and the illness spreads via dog-to-dog contact or contaminated feces.
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
Plumas County News
All 885 Plumas properties in debris removal program now cleared
All 855 properties in Plumas County whose owners enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program following last year’s Dixie and Beckwourth fires have cleared the entire debris removal process and been returned to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction. The 855 returned properties include...
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
Comments / 1